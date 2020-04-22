Trump signs executive order to temporarily halt immigration into US

United States President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to temporarily halt immigration into the county according to teletrader news

“This will ensure the unemployed Americans of all backgrounds will be first in line for jobs as our economy reopens,” Trump noted during a press briefing, adding the move will also help preserve healthcare resources for patients across the country.

Previously, the US president announced the suspension of immigration will last 60 days in order to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the nation’s economy.