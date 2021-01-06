Trump supporters attempt to disrupt congress causing lockdown of US capitol

As congress is in the process of ratifying the presidential electoral vote thousands of Trump supporters have stormed barricades erected around the capital with a few getting just dozens of feet away from an in-session congress.
This physical protest, which some US media has labeled an attack, has forced congress into a recess as two building at capitol complex were placed on lockdown as congress was brought to a halt.
Today would otherwise be the day when congress ratifies the electoral college vote from the US presidential race – an occasion which is typically without incident. The process which is largely regarded as a formality legally ratifies the count which would officially declare president elect Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential race.
The protests who were chanting “you took an oath” disrupted this process which would see Donald Trump’s opponent declared the 46th president of the United States.
16 Comments
I was so disappointed, when I saw two protesters breaking the window,and the protesters who entered the building.These actions belongs to the Democrats.These are not the works of true Republicans. I don’t support such behavior.
I am also surprised to hear those who gave full support to the evil acts which took place after the murdering of Floyd. Now decrying of the protesters. What hypocrites
Thousands of people burning down their own cities, destroying and burning over 50 police cars including police stations. Stoning policeman and women with concrete bricks, spitting in their faces even murdering two. Occupying several streets for weeks with the blessings of democratic mayors. Not one Word of condemnation by any democrat.
Oh Judgment! Thou art fled to brutish beasts and men have lost their reason….[Shakespeare)
…meanwhile in China which you’re fearful to report on, muzzled like Trump from Twitter…Could it be because COVID19 CHINA jails their OWN journalists, business tycoons, lawyers, virus whistleblowers, pro-democratic individuals condemned as ‘rebels,’ a name synonymous with blacks who stood up against Jim Crow laws and authoritarian rule.
I’m bypassing your fears and partially-comatose style of journalism in theory to address Dominica’s closest and most friendly human rights violator investor which the ruling party must laud, lest they be met with Shandong military force beyond their teargassing expertise on sleeping villages.
From the US to CHINA, the NÉGRO is a second-class citizen no matter how much money you have.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-china-55481425
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/who-director-expresses-dismay-after-china-blocks-teams-probing-covid-origins/ar-BB1cvoHJ
#You’re quiet on CHINA, Why?. Please don’t say it’s because of the friendship…
Nadia, the negro only remains a second class citizen if we perpetuate that image in our own eyes, playing up to the caricature of the black man and playing the fool. The only thing that differentiates a black man from a white man is the colour of his skin. We should start looking beyond that, as difficult at seems, and stop holding ourselves back. We talk about black pride as if it is something special, an achievement. At the same time we call people who extoll the virtues of being white racists. We are born the way we are, nothing special. I see only one race, the human race and we should concentrate on that rather tan focus on superficial things that keep us divided.
Pipo, how this tainted world sees me is from their opinionated lens. How I see myself is from the lens of being of ‘A’-frican, emphasis on (A) not ‘B’-frican, Caribbean descent. That makes me very special. God sees the world as one human race but tell that to the late Martin Luther King who was assassinated and blacks who were used as guinea pigs for vaccines historically. Many individuals from different backgrounds, creed and ethnicities see the world as one human race but tell that to the white employer or racist professor who is predisposed subconsciously to treat me as a second-class citizen of this world by their insecure standards. These are true realities, not superficial. You see ‘ONE’ human race as you should but tell that to the many Dominicans who’d lost their lives from European conquest before Independence. I can see myself as the greatest like Muhammad Ali and walk as such only to meet upon a fool I will SWIFTLY REBUKE!
Rayburn Blackmore and levi Peter are former police officers.These guys should go to Parliament,pass a law.Every form of violence during a demonstration or protest,is a TERRORIST offence,punishable by a minimum of 10 years in prison.Everybody has a right to protest or demonstrate.Not what happened in Marigot and Salisbury,these people should be charged with TERRORISM.
Cry baby sore loser Trump will get a stool to sit on in the US government hall of shame!!!!
Boy mister reminds me of Skerrit…..pumped up beating chest….I have a lot of money… look at me…. I’m beautiful…. other people ugly because they don’t have money like me and they jealous.
Self centered wimp!
Get out of de Capitol!
You have disgraced de office of Presidency!….. for your game!
GO…GET OUT!!!
TASTE YOUR BITTER MEDICINE!
YOU BANKRUPT OF LOVE AND PATRIOTISM.
YOU HAVE DISGRACED YOURSELF AND DE OFFICE…. AND YOUR FAMILY..SO SELFISH!!!
YOU’RE FIRED TRUMP!
When skeritt finish dominica will be worse than that.
Disgusting behaviour by this known brutal Idiotic Named Tramp Trump who poses an ignoramous stupidity and clumsiness who is politically illiterate dumbfounded stupidity behaviour.
Tramp is not visionary nor is he of substance and is highly politically illiterate, idiotic scandalous Immature and visionless with a high level of ignorance and politically Dumb.
Trump you’re that so called failed, dumb founded silly and politically illiterate and visionles. Get the Hell out of our Prestigious White House 🏠.
The USA is not your property nor is it the place where you could vomit your Nonsensical thoughts and behaviour upon our prestigious United States of America (USA).
You have Tramp upon our State, our elections, our White House 🏡 and our people.
Shame 😣😬 on you. You’re despicable and idiotic. You are just NOT literate nor professional nor trustworthy to be that President of Mighty USA. We don’t want you in our White House.
USA will survive without You! Get Lost, you lack…
Malcom X once said “the chickens have come home to roost”. I say the chickens never left. They have been brooding for centuries while fighting tooth and nail to maintain their priveleged advantage and positon while oppressing others who do not look and think like them. The only truth they believe is the one they fabricate and the only reality they perceive is the one they create.
This appalling insurrection was always inevitable by a group of gullible sheep like followers who are committed to going over a cliff for a narcissistic and cowardly despot who does not care about the cost or loss to others as long as he “wins”.
So, you mean to say, no throat on neck, no pinning on the floor, no gunshots fired, no one suffocating to death? boy, i wonder what would have happened if black people tried that today? What Hypocrisy and double standards.
Listen man, if if if, never say if but when. If my auntie was a man she would be my uncle, know what I mean bro.k
This is precisely what happens when we allow a rogue leader to think that no law nor constitution can curtail his excesses. This man, Donald John Trump, thinks that he is above the law, God’s greatest gift to mankind, just like his counterpart in Dominica(Roosevelt Skerrit).
Laws are made to bring order to a society; to restrain us from our errant ways. Our leaders are not infallible for they are prone to make mistakes, at times, like all of us. They should be criticized when they do nonsense. We are their bosses and they are our servants. That’s the reason every five years they come back to us to renew their contract.
The power is in the hands of the people but we fail to use it effectively because they (the politicians) keep us divided. If only we would unite for unity is strength, our achievements would be limitless.
We need UNITY more than ever before if we are to achieve our fullest potential.
You know Ibo, these fellers are psychopaths. They can not face losing. Hitler was one of them and if you are not totally loyal you mus be a traitor. Hitler could not face losing either you so he shoot himself. You think our Skerrit can face losing, no my friend, so he will resign and leave with his millions instead and leave all his so call friends behind with nothing because he don’t know what friends are, you just watch.
Oh the hypocrisy!!! Oh the hypocrisy in this world!!!!!
Where were these sort of public condemnations when the delusional & deceptive Black Lives Matter & Antifa groups were burning down business & engaging in violent protests last year in the lead up to the US elections? So inspirational were they, in SOME instances, copycat attention-seeking individuals & groups in the Caribbean sprung up claiming to be protesting for Black Lives Matter.
It seems Black Lives Matter only when a bad-minded white police officer kills a black man. Black lives don’t seem to matter when blacks kill blacks daily in America, the Caribbean, Africa….etc.
Where is the Black Lives Matter movement in places such as Trinidad, Jamaica, Chicago, Nigeria where black-on-black murder rates are very high?
Is it that as long as one is aligned to violent protests that are geared towards removing Trump, then it is fine?
Oh the hypocrisy!!! Oh the hypocrisy in this world!!!!!
Stay…
Absolute garbage. This reflects the analysis of a duck.