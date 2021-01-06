Trump supporters attempt to disrupt congress causing lockdown of US capitol

As congress is in the process of ratifying the presidential electoral vote thousands of Trump supporters have stormed barricades erected around the capital with a few getting just dozens of feet away from an in-session congress.

This physical protest, which some US media has labeled an attack, has forced congress into a recess as two building at capitol complex were placed on lockdown as congress was brought to a halt.

Today would otherwise be the day when congress ratifies the electoral college vote from the US presidential race – an occasion which is typically without incident. The process which is largely regarded as a formality legally ratifies the count which would officially declare president elect Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential race.

The protests who were chanting “you took an oath” disrupted this process which would see Donald Trump’s opponent declared the 46th president of the United States.

