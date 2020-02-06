Trump survived impeachment – here’s how

Donald Trump was the third president to be impeached in all of American history. The only other two presidents were Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton – Richard Nixon resigned before impeachment proceedings could be brought against him.

Impeachment is a process within the American system that allows the president to be tried for any offence from treason to criminal misdemeanors if the authorities think the crimes are numerous enough or particularly egregious.

The allegations against Trump seemed varied and were played out over the media almost as soon as the president took office, with some of the accusations of wrong doing actually taking place during his presidential campaign.

The democrats ,at least, believed that the sitting president was clearly guilty.

However, Trump very easily carried the votes to avoid being convicted of a crime. How exactly did this take place?

An article by the Guardian attempts to explain just that.

