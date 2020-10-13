Two plummet to their death near Red Gully

An accident which occurred yesterday near Red Gully claimed the lives of two individuals from the village of Good Hope.

According to information reaching Dominica News Online (DNO), one of the deceased has been identified as Pierre Labasiere, lead vocalist of the Sound Masters band. The other is his nephew, Pierson Labassiere.

According to reports, the two men had left the village earlier in the day, headed for Roseau, and by evening, had not been heard from.

A search party, including a relative who is a police officer, was organized, and it was later discovered that the vehicle in which the men were travelling, had plunged down a precipice in the Red Gully area located at L’Imprevue Estate between Springfield and Sylvania.

Pierre Labasiere was also known for writing the theme song for DBS Radio’s “Expeweans Kweyol” programme.

DNO will provide more information as it becomes available.