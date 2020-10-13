Two plummet to their death near Red Gully

An accident which occurred yesterday near Red Gully claimed the lives of two individuals from the village of Good Hope.
According to information reaching Dominica News Online (DNO), one of the deceased has been identified as Pierre Labasiere, lead vocalist of the Sound Masters band. The other is his nephew, Pierson Labassiere.
According to reports, the two men had left the village earlier in the day, headed for Roseau, and by evening, had not been heard from.
A search party, including a relative who is a police officer, was organized, and it was later discovered that the vehicle in which the men were travelling, had plunged down a precipice in the Red Gully area located at L’Imprevue Estate between Springfield and Sylvania.
Pierre Labasiere was also known for writing the theme song for DBS Radio’s “Expeweans Kweyol” programme.
DNO will provide more information as it becomes available.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
17 Comments
Thanks everyone for the condolences, it’s quite sad for us having to lose 2 cousins to this horrific accident and we cant even travel due to the pandemic . They will be surely missed.
Condolences to the families and friends who lost their beloved ones..
@mad dog.. the authorities here should deport this Frenchman from V C to Guadelope.. because of his nuisance.
I will ask again, why are there so many vehicular accidents on the roads in Dominica? Hasn`t anyone else found it strange? I mean accidents do happen but the frequency is alarming! Are the roads that bad? Can anyone give me a logical explanation, please?
The answer is simple; many of those people are driving while inebriated; speeding showing off to prove they can drive fast.
The slowest care on the road these days clocks 160 miles per hour; those that I drive exceeds 225 miles mph.
Dominica do not have the infrastructure to accommodate speeding never mind drunken nor show off driving.
In America where are Freeway’s where one can almost see a hundred miles in a distance ahead, the speed limits are as follows:
The highest speed limits are generally 70 mph (113 km/h) on the West Coast and the inland eastern states, 75–80 mph (121–129 km/h) in inland western states, along with Arkansas and Louisiana, and 65–70 mph (105–113 km/h) on the Eastern Seaboard.
In Canada it’s the same as in the United States.
Germany is the only place, I know with no speed limit on the “autobahn.”
Nation wide speed limit in Dominica should be 25 -35 mph period!
My condolences to family and friends. I encourage everyone to make your calling and election sure because we do not know the hour when and how death comes. No turning back when death comes accept Jesus Christ before it is eternally too late.
I agree with you no one should disagree. My condolences as well to the family and friends. Too many times I see people live like Christ will not return but as I always remind people that he will come when he is ready but what if I die or you die. We must be ready for hell is real just as heaven is real. I hope and pray they were ready..don’t think family and friends can say prayers for us when we die..while we have life let us serve God
jes-us never existed. The bible is a lie…
While you might be right, now is probably not the right time, no?
Tact…
Admin, I am not here to advise nor tell you what to allow on your site.
Nevertheless, nonsense; hogwash such as that person wrote is indeed very offensive to those of us who believe in God; and know Jesus is alive.
I do not believe that rubbish should see the light of day on your Website!
If you entertain one bit of garbage, it is likely the standard will of the site will deteriorate!
ADMIN: We do not agree with this comment either. However, if we chose to reject comments simply because we disagree with them then most people might not have a say on this website – including you.
Yes, agree, but how come my comments regarding the verdict, by this Grenada man against the UWP without the UWP having a day in court has not been published!
As far as I am concern there is nothing incendiary in what I wrote, regarding the case.
If that foolishness gets publish, I see no reason why I am censored; though I admit not very often, but quite a few times.
How can a judge quash; throw out a case without hearing an legal argument on the matter?
In common law, a case can be rejected, on certain technicalities, prior to getting on a court docket; the petitioner is notify by the clerk of the court; hence the petitioner gets an opportunity to amend the error (complaint).
I must admit that the way this matter was handled; one can only find that in a kangaroo court in the Caribbean.
ADMIN: Please note, this comment is off topic and would not normally be published as per our comment policy.
However, we would like to address your concern, you can email us at [email protected]. In seeking assistance, we would ask that you provide the specific comment or instance you would like addressed.
It is always tragic and devastating when our loved ones live us so suddenly. Condolences to their families and friends. It is hoped that a thorough investigation will be done to rule out whether they were forced off the road by a speeding vehicle, either overtaking them or oncoming. That would be a hit and run event.
If they lost control of their vehicle due to their own actions, that’s one thing. But this should be ascertained as far as possible.
May they rest in peace.
This is tragic. Profound condolences to the family of the two deceased.
In recent times many lives have been lost by vehicular accidents. I don’t know if bad roads or reckless driving or both are the main causes. We may need more and better signage, stronger guardrails, a greater presence of traffic police in areas where motorists tend to speed, etcetera. Road safety should become a priority to prevent the lives of citizens from being lost so needlessly.
@Ibo France, Did you say lives might being lost because of bad roads? Boy get your backside out of our country affairs you do not know anything about Dominica, your negative attitudes will never destroy our country but will only destroy you and others like you!!!
Rest in Eternal Peace Pierre Labasiere. It sure was a pleasure spending the little time we shared on and off the stage. You will be a great addition to the angels singing from up above.
This comment is so humble and sweet, I have to endorse it.
Cornelle, I agree with you. Their soul has simply left their body to go and join with the angels (or the people of the spirit) who are now singing from above, it is in a place called the World of the Spirit.
Jesus conquered death when He was resurrected from the grave. Just as the comment of “Dominican” above, our responsibility while we are in the body, is to make sure that our soul is alive by the Light of Christ Jesus before we leave that groaning tent of ours–for we do not know when that transition will happen.
I am not saying “rest in peace” because, through personal experience, rest in peace has no meaning in the Spirit World.
Pierre Labasiere will be doing his gift of the Spirit, just as I see my son, singing and dancing, playing musical instruments–all of the things he loved to do when he was in the Body, his new friends of the Spirit are there with him. Praise God!
So sad. Rest in eternal peace. God knows best and will keep their families and friends through this hurting time.
Wow!!!
This is sad indeed. Condolences to the family and friends of both men. May they rest in eternal peace with the ancestors. Stay strong Good Hope.