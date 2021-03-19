Two psychiatrists ordered to conduct evaluation on Rodman Moses Lewis

High Court Judge, Justice Wynante Adrien-Roberts, has ordered Consultant Psychiatrists Dr Nadia Wallace and Dr Griffin Benjamin, to conduct and produce a psychiatric evaluation of Rodman Moses Lewis before the court hands down its sentence.

This order was made yesterday following a bench warrant which was issued and vacated for Dr Wallace on Tuesday.

Sentencing for Lewis has been adjourned twice due to the unavailability of the said report which was previously ordered by the court.

When the matter came for hearing on Tuesday, Dr Wallace, who was not present in court, had failed to comply with the court’s order and had not provided any reason for her non-compliance.

Justice Adrien- Roberts asked that the matter be stood down to await an explanation from the psychiatrist failing which, the Judge said, a bench warrant would be issued for her arrest.

She expressed her dissatisfaction with the prolongation of the matter and apologized to Lewis for the delay of justice.

Later that day, when Dr Wallace again failed to appear, a bench warrant was issued for her arrest; however, moments after the warrant was issued, Dr Wallace presented herself to the court and apologized for not complying with the court’s order.

The bench warrant was vacated and she was ordered to appear in court the following day when the Judge ordered that both she and Dr. Benjamin should conduct the evaluation of Lewis and file their report to the court on or before April 7, 2021.

The defense and the prosecution are to file their submissions on or before April 21, 2021, and the sentencing will be held on May 4, 2021.

Lewis was found guilty of the murder of his child’s mother and ex-girlfriend, Triscia Riviere of Stockfarm, in December 2020 and the prosecution had given notice to the court that it would be seeking the death penalty.

A psychiatric evaluation will also determine a Marigot’s man ability to enter a plea.

Mustafah Kaleem James who is accused of Malicious Damage, will return to court on April 15, 2021, where his ability to plead will be determined based on a report of Dr. Wallace which is to be filed on or before March 31, 2021.