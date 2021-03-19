Two psychiatrists ordered to conduct evaluation on Rodman Moses Lewis

High Court Judge, Justice Wynante Adrien-Roberts, has ordered Consultant Psychiatrists Dr Nadia Wallace and Dr Griffin Benjamin, to conduct and produce a psychiatric evaluation of Rodman Moses Lewis before the court hands down its sentence.
This order was made yesterday following a bench warrant which was issued and vacated for Dr Wallace on Tuesday.
Sentencing for Lewis has been adjourned twice due to the unavailability of the said report which was previously ordered by the court.
When the matter came for hearing on Tuesday, Dr Wallace, who was not present in court, had failed to comply with the court’s order and had not provided any reason for her non-compliance.
Justice Adrien- Roberts asked that the matter be stood down to await an explanation from the psychiatrist failing which, the Judge said, a bench warrant would be issued for her arrest.
She expressed her dissatisfaction with the prolongation of the matter and apologized to Lewis for the delay of justice.
Later that day, when Dr Wallace again failed to appear, a bench warrant was issued for her arrest; however, moments after the warrant was issued, Dr Wallace presented herself to the court and apologized for not complying with the court’s order.
The bench warrant was vacated and she was ordered to appear in court the following day when the Judge ordered that both she and Dr. Benjamin should conduct the evaluation of Lewis and file their report to the court on or before April 7, 2021.
The defense and the prosecution are to file their submissions on or before April 21, 2021, and the sentencing will be held on May 4, 2021.
Lewis was found guilty of the murder of his child’s mother and ex-girlfriend, Triscia Riviere of Stockfarm, in December 2020 and the prosecution had given notice to the court that it would be seeking the death penalty.
A psychiatric evaluation will also determine a Marigot’s man ability to enter a plea.
Mustafah Kaleem James who is accused of Malicious Damage, will return to court on April 15, 2021, where his ability to plead will be determined based on a report of Dr. Wallace which is to be filed on or before March 31, 2021.
7 Comments
If one is forced into a situation where they are coerce into doing something against their will; and they produce information on a subject, how do you know that the confession or a report they were forced to produce is accurate; and free from biases?
A Bench warrant is only issued by a presiding judge or by a court for the arrest of a person guilty of the crime or contempt of court or for a criminal indicted for a crime.
The court order is not written in stone; therefore if this doctor is coerce into evaluating and render an opinion in regards to the mental health of the murderer, rather than rendering a bias report caused by the courts coercion; the appropriate steps the doctor can take is to rescues herself from the case; since the judge has created some conflict in the matter.
Just because someone is call judge dose mean the person is a god!
There is only one God!
This is ridiculous!!! What hell report does the judge need to sentence this man. The evidence is clear. Our Justice system continues to fail these victims murdered by heartless men. SHAME
Why they doe call me to do the report…stupes …anyways, copy and paste it.
Dear Judge,
Mr head well good where you see it is there. He knew what he was doing.
Life in prison.
Regards
I just see a video of carnival few years ago. I swear is feller i see in a towel wrap around his waist for jouvert morning. Mr. not mad.
Once again that system is pure margee. Nothing on why the doctor failed to produce the report. But the same doctor is ordered to produce it along with another?
Delay tatics will not delay the inevitable.
Because they know their bailiff did not serve now they trying to embarass the Dr. It wont be the firssst time
@Wicked Soul, my sentiment as well!
I cannot see why a psychiatrist was appointed to give a report of such “intense behaviour” as per that case in question, should fail to present that report time and again without any explanation to the court, should be allowed to continue with that report.
It seems to me that her mental condition is more whacky than that of the person, whom she was appointed to assess. She should not be qualified to do such an “intense” assessment.
After all, a young lady has lost her life through the wrath of an uncontrolled mind, and we are playing hopscotch with the decision for that conduct; that is not fair to her