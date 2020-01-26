Two women, a cabinet minister and a Saint Lucian among calypso semi-finalists

Dominica News Online - Sunday, January 26th, 2020 at 6:09 PM
Bingo, a first timer in the Dominican Calypso competition and a St. Lucian, makes it through to semi-finals

Two women, one new comer, a Cabinet Minister who is a former four times calypso monarch, along with four former four times calypso monarchs and a St. Lucian national are through to the semifinals of the 2020 Dominica Calypso Association (DCA) calypso competition.

Shirley S makes it to the semifinals for the first time and will join Tasha P a former calypso monarch as the lone females. Gregory “Karassah” Riviere who is a government senator and a minister in the Skerrit led government makes history as being the first government minister to compete in a calypso show in Dominica. Fitzroy “Bingo” Leon a veteran calypsoian in his native St. Lucia made it to the semifinals also along with Hunter, Bobb, and Observer. Former journalist Nathaiel “Nadur” Durand is also a new comer to the semis.

The 20 semifinalists are : Hunter, Checker, Tasha P, Caressa, Sour Sour, Bobb, Checko, Healer, Insighter, Observer, Lady S, Jaydee, Bingo, Shadow Flow, Webb, Soul Puss, Trendsetter, Nadur, Picky and Jammer B.

 

