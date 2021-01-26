U.S. Embassy cancels all nonimmigrant visa appointments

Due to changes in Barbados’s general COVID-19 posture, Embassy Bridgetown has canceled all nonimmigrant visa appointments effective Thursday, January 28.
If you have an urgent matter and need to travel immediately, please follow the guidance provided at https://ais.usvisa-info.com/en-bb, or call 246 623 9832 or 246 623 9833 to request an emergency appointment.
The MRV fee remains valid until September 30, 2022 and may be used for a visa application in the country where it was purchased.
We will resume routine nonimmigrant visa services as soon as possible but are unable to provide a specific date at this time.
Please monitor our website and social media for updates.
