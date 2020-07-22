U.S. Embassy resumes additional visa services

Effective July 22, 2020, the United States Embassy in Barbados
Students seeking to travel to the United States are included among the F1, M1, and J1 visa classes.
B1/B2 business and tourism visas services requiring an interview remain suspended. However, if applicants previously held a valid B1/B2 visa and qualify for Renewal Interview Waiver, they may submit their passports to the Embassy by mail for visa renewal.
The visa application fee (MRV fee) is valid and may be used to schedule an interview appointment in the country where it was purchased within one year of the date of payment. If you have an urgent matter and need to travel immediately, please follow the guidance provided at https://ais.usvisa-info.
If applicants are currently unable to travel to Barbados for a visa appointment due to commercial flight restrictions, they have the option to request an appointment by contacting the nearest reachable U.S. Embassy or Consulate.
U.S. Citizen Services
Effective July 22, 2020, the United States Embassy in Barbados will provide routine passport, Consular Report of Birth Abroad, and notarial services on a limited, appointment only basis.
Please consult the Embassy’s webpage – bb.usembassy.gov – for further details.
