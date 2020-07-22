U.S. Embassy resumes additional visa services

PRESS RELEASE - United States Embassy Bridgetown Barbados - Wednesday, July 22nd, 2020 at 3:45 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Effective July 22, 2020, the United States Embassy in Barbados will resume certain nonimmigrant and immigrant visa services, including F1, J1, M1, O1, P1, C1/D and Interview Waiver and Renewal Interview Waiver categories for nonimmigrants and IR1/2/3 and CR1/2 categories for immigrants.  While the Embassy aims to process cases as soon as practicable, there are likely to be increased wait times for completing such services due to substantial backlogs.  

 Students seeking to travel to the United States are included among the F1, M1, and J1 visa classes.

 B1/B2 business and tourism visas services requiring an interview remain suspended.  However, if applicants previously held a valid B1/B2 visa and qualify for Renewal Interview Waiver, they may submit their passports to the Embassy by mail for visa renewal.  

 The visa application fee (MRV fee) is valid and may be used to schedule an interview appointment in the country where it was purchased within one year of the date of payment.  If you have an urgent matter and need to travel immediately, please follow the guidance provided at https://ais.usvisa-info.com/en-bb/niv, or (246) 623-9832 or (246) 623-9833 to request an emergency appointment.   

 If applicants are currently unable to travel to Barbados for a visa appointment due to commercial flight restrictions, they have the option to request an appointment by contacting the nearest reachable U.S. Embassy or Consulate.

 U.S. Citizen Services

Effective July 22, 2020, the United States Embassy in Barbados will provide routine passport, Consular Report of Birth Abroad, and notarial services on a limited, appointment only basis.  

 Please consult the Embassy’s webpage – bb.usembassy.gov – for further details.

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

1 Comment

  1. Just asking
    July 25, 2020

    Oh boy, just grand-standing, the Chinese taught them a good lesson with Trump-vid19. When are they going to give the Indians their land/country back. Oklahoma is a token start.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available