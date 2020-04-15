UN responds to Trump’s withdrawal of funding from WHO; WHO remains silent for time being

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, April 15th, 2020 at 12:00 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Left column from top: Tedros Adhonom WHO Secretary General, Antonio Guterres UN Secretary General. Right: Donald Trump US president

The UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, has admonished US president Trump for his intention to withdraw US funding to the World Health Organization (WHO). In an article published on the UN news website, Guterres pointed out that “this is not the time” to be reducing funds to the WHO or any other organisation fighting the pandemic.

“Now is a time for unity in the global battle to push the COVID-19 pandemic into reverse, not a time to cut the resources of the World Health Organization (WHO), which is spearheading and coordinating the global body’s efforts, said UN chief António Guterres, on Tuesday.”

The UN chief’s statement came on the heels of President Trump’s announcement in which he aired a laundry list of complaints against the WHO and in particular Tedros Adhanom, the Secretary-General of the organization.

Adhanom has been under fire by the Trump administration which has claimed that he blatantly and corruptly favours China and has made grave missteps in the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Adhanom has come under increased scrutiny for the US administration’s comments and also for his public statement on the racism he claims he receives. He made the claim at a press conference where he was asked if recent the criticism from world leaders undermines his ability to respond to the crisis.

At the time of publishing, the WHO secretary-general head responded to Trump’s announcement to withdraw funding from his organization.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.