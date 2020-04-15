UN responds to Trump’s withdrawal of funding from WHO; WHO remains silent for time being

The UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, has admonished US president Trump for his intention to withdraw US funding to the World Health Organization (WHO). In an article published on the UN news website, Guterres pointed out that “this is not the time” to be reducing funds to the WHO or any other organisation fighting the pandemic.

“Now is a time for unity in the global battle to push the COVID-19 pandemic into reverse, not a time to cut the resources of the World Health Organization (WHO), which is spearheading and coordinating the global body’s efforts, said UN chief António Guterres, on Tuesday.”

The UN chief’s statement came on the heels of President Trump’s announcement in which he aired a laundry list of complaints against the WHO and in particular Tedros Adhanom, the Secretary-General of the organization.

Adhanom has been under fire by the Trump administration which has claimed that he blatantly and corruptly favours China and has made grave missteps in the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Adhanom has come under increased scrutiny for the US administration’s comments and also for his public statement on the racism he claims he receives. He made the claim at a press conference where he was asked if recent the criticism from world leaders undermines his ability to respond to the crisis.

At the time of publishing, the WHO secretary-general head responded to Trump’s announcement to withdraw funding from his organization.