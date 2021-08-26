UN Special Committee on Decolonization meeting in Dominica welcomed by both government and opposition

The United Nations Special Committee for the Implementation of the Declaration on Granting Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples, also known as the Special Committee on Decolonization or C-24, is meeting in Dominica for its Caribbean regional seminar.

The event runs from August 25-27, and is being hosted at the Kempinski Resort and Spa.

According to the UN, the purpose of the seminar is to enable the special committee to obtain the views of representatives of the non-self-governing territories, experts, members of civil society, member states and other stakeholders that can assist the committee in identifying policy approaches and practical means that can be pursued in the UN decolonization process.

The seminar will be held within the framework of the start of the Fourth International Decade for the Eradication of Colonialism (2021-2030).

Discussions are expected to assist the Special Committee in making a “realistic analysis and evaluation of the situation in the non-self-governing territories, on a case-by-case basis, as well as the ways in which the United Nations system and the international community at large could enhance programs of assistance to the territories.”

“The contributions of the participants will serve as a basis for further consideration by the Special Committee, with a view to submitting proposals to the General Assembly concerning the fulfilment of the objectives of the Fourth International Decade for the Eradication of Colonialism,” the UN said.

The seminar’s theme is, “Charting a dynamic course for decolonization in commencing the Fourth International Decade and in the light of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, through commitment to mandate, collaboration, pragmatism and agility.”

According to the UN, matters on the agenda include a discussion on the role of the special committee in devising new strategies and new objectives for the advancement of the decolonization agenda. There will also be dialogue on the perspectives of the administering powers and other stakeholders as it relates to political developments in the non-self-governing territories such as the Caribbean region.

The government of Dominica has welcomed the gathering and took the opportunity to pledge its support to the UN’s involvement in the political process aimed at reaching a “realistic and practicable” solution to the regional dispute between Morocco and Algeria, over the Moroccan Sahara.

The government reaffirmed its support to the Autonomy Initiative submitted by Morocco “as the only compromise solution to this artificial regional dispute.”

Meanwhile, opposition United Workers Party (UWP) has also welcomed and assured support for the seminar and Special Committee, expressing confidence that its efforts “will continue to advocate for self-determination for all 17 remaining territories on the UN Agenda whose political status must be addressed by the international community.”

In a press release, the party said that with Dominica attaining political independence over 40 years ago, “we must underscore and applaud the invaluable contribution of the Special Committee on decolonization towards the end of British colonial rule in our beloved island state.”

“It is our hope that this seminar will chart a more realistic course for the eventual end of colonialism in the remaining 17 Non-Self-Governing Territories in the Caribbean, the Pacific, and on the continent of Africa where the only remaining colonial outpost is Western Sahara,” the UWP said.

The party implored the special committee and other organs of the UN to accelerate efforts toward changing the colonial status of the 17 existing non-self-governing states