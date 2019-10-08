UNDP Director says plans are in place to continue assisting in Dominica’s recovery

The new United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Director of the Organization of the Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Magdy Martinez Soliman said plans are in place to continue mobilizing the international community to assist in the recovery process in Dominica.

Martinez who was accompanied by the new Head of UNDP’s Office in Dominica, Luis Francisco Thais presented his credentials to Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit on Monday.

Hurricane Maria devastated Dominica in 2017 and Soliman said in excess of 20,000 homes have already been built following the devastation.

“The recovery is not done so we have plans to continue mobilizing the International community for support to finish the job and to continue supporting the preparedness,” Saliman said during an interview with the media.

According to him there is still work to be done on the Dominica State College (DSC) and it will cost about $12 million for the construction of the next phase.

He told reporters that discussions are being held with international communities and there are already some donors, “and we do believe that there will be a next phase in the state college…It is not finished,” he said.

Before the end of the year the UNDP should be ready to make an announcement in regards to construction of that phase, according to Saliman.’

Meanwhile, Saliman, like many other leaders, said there is a need to rebuild in a more resilient way.

“It’s about building back better, not building in the bad places where we have built in the pass just because that land was cheaper. Building with new techniques with higher pitches…with technology,” he said.

Dominica hosts the single-largest programme of UNDP in the Eastern Caribbean.

UNDP’s programmes have been supported by China, India, the United Kingdom, Canada and the European Union, in addition to Denmark, Romania, New Zealand and Japan.