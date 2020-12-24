United Commonwealth Covid Music Project releases video of never-before attempted musical feat: ‘Simple Gifts’

The United Commonwealth Covid Music Project is a never-before-attempted musical feat to combine the voices of musicians from the Commonwealth member countries in one powerful virtual performance.

In partnership with the Commonwealth Secretariat, The Dionysus Ensemble invited applications from right across the Commonwealth and one musician from each country has been selected to represent their nation in this demonstration of the power of music to lift spirits, improve mental health and encourage international camaraderie, as countries face up to the challenges of the pandemic.

We’ve recorded this track which they’ve then joined us on.

Dominica was represented by vocalist Tiffany Mayne-Marie of the Marie School of Music.

The Dionysus Ensemble is the Ensemble-in-Residence for the Commonwealth Resounds – the accredited music organisation within the Commonwealth.

Below is the full video of this unprecedented project.