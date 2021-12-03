Unvaccinated public officers in St. Vincent barred from entering the workplace from today

Search Light News - Friday, December 3rd, 2021 at 11:23 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
St. Vincent Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves – file photo

Search Light News reports that from today, any person within the government service of St. Vincent and Grenadines (SVG) who has not taken a COVID-19 vaccine, will be considered to have abandoned their jobs and will be barred from entering their workplace.

This comes off the heels of an order that took effect last week where unvaccinated police officers of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) were no longer considered employed.

Search Light is reporting that according to SR&O No. 28 of 2021-The Public Health (Public bodies Special Measures) Rules has taken full effect and under that law, government workers, unless they have received an exemption are prohibited from entering the workplace unless they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

While speaking on NBC radio’s “your morning cup” on Wednesday, SVG’s prime minister, Ralph Gonsalves, emphasized that he does not wish for anyone to lose their jobs and went on to say:  “I am not making them lose their jobs they are making the choice to lose their jobs.”

He noted that the science behind the COVID-19 vaccine shows there is no rationale behind refusing to be vaccinated.

Read more

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-topic

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.