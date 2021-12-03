Unvaccinated public officers in St. Vincent barred from entering the workplace from today

Search Light News reports that from today, any person within the government service of St. Vincent and Grenadines (SVG) who has not taken a COVID-19 vaccine, will be considered to have abandoned their jobs and will be barred from entering their workplace.

This comes off the heels of an order that took effect last week where unvaccinated police officers of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) were no longer considered employed.

Search Light is reporting that according to SR&O No. 28 of 2021-The Public Health (Public bodies Special Measures) Rules has taken full effect and under that law, government workers, unless they have received an exemption are prohibited from entering the workplace unless they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

While speaking on NBC radio’s “your morning cup” on Wednesday, SVG’s prime minister, Ralph Gonsalves, emphasized that he does not wish for anyone to lose their jobs and went on to say: “I am not making them lose their jobs they are making the choice to lose their jobs.”

He noted that the science behind the COVID-19 vaccine shows there is no rationale behind refusing to be vaccinated.

