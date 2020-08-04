UPDATE: 100 dead over 4,000 injured in huge explosion in capital of Lebanon

CNN has reported that a massive explosion that could be felt 150 miles away has damaged a major section of Beirut, the capital of Lebanon.

Cars were toppled and glass windows were completely shattered by the force of the blast. CNN’s own bureau located in the city was heavily damaged.

Notably, the explosion also damaged the presidential palace the official residence of the Lebanese president. The death toll has risen to at least 100 people with over 4,000 though to have been injured in the blast according to a guardian report. The governor of Beirut has stated that 300,000 people have been left homeless due to the blast.

Local authorities have stated that the explosion was some sort of accident that occurred in the port area of the city.

There are reports of a fire that was observed in the area sometime before the huge blast went off.

Compilation of videos from the blast courtesy The Guardian

