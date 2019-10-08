UPDATE: 2 out of 3 suspects caught in killing of key witness to Botham Jean’s Murder

The second of 3 suspects in the killing of Joshua Brown, a key witness in the Murder of Botham Jean has been caught by police. Michael Mitchell was caught in Marksville Louisiana according to an ABC report.

Another suspect ,Jaquarious Mitchell, was transferred to police custody when he was brought to the hospital for treatment for a gun shot wound he allegedly received from Joshua Brown.

3 arrest warrants were issued for suspects Tuesday evening in the shooting of 28 year old Joshua Brown neighbor and key witness in the Botham Jean murder trial.

Police have described the incident where Brown was gunned down as a botched drug deal.

“As you know there’s been speculation and rumors that have been shared by community leaders claiming that Mr. Brown’s death was related to the Amber Guyger trial and somehow the Dallas Police Department was responsible. I assure you that is simply not true,” Assistant Chief Avery Moore of the Dallas Police Department said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Arrest warrants were issued for Thaddeous Charles Green, 22, Michael Diaz Mitchell, 32, and Jacquerious Mitchell, 20, all of Louisiana, Moore said.

According to Moore Green and the Mitchells, who are related, drove from Alexandria, Louisiana, on Friday to meet Brown for a prearranged drug deal that immediately turned bad.

