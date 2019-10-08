UPDATE: 2 out of 3 suspects caught in killing of key witness to Botham Jean’s Murder

The second of 3 suspects in the killing of Joshua Brown, a key witness in the Murder of Botham Jean has been caught by police. Michael Mitchell was caught in Marksville Louisiana according to an ABC report.
Another suspect ,Jaquarious Mitchell, was transferred to police custody when he was brought to the hospital for treatment for a gun shot wound he allegedly received from Joshua Brown.
3 arrest warrants were issued for suspects Tuesday evening in the shooting of 28 year old Joshua Brown neighbor and key witness in the Botham Jean murder trial.
Police have described the incident where Brown was gunned down as a botched drug deal.
“As you know there’s been speculation and rumors that have been shared by community leaders claiming that Mr. Brown’s death was related to the Amber Guyger trial and somehow the Dallas Police Department was responsible. I assure you that is simply not true,” Assistant Chief Avery Moore of the Dallas Police Department said at a news conference on Tuesday.
Arrest warrants were issued for Thaddeous Charles Green, 22, Michael Diaz Mitchell, 32, and Jacquerious Mitchell, 20, all of Louisiana, Moore said.
According to Moore Green and the Mitchells, who are related, drove from Alexandria, Louisiana, on Friday to meet Brown for a prearranged drug deal that immediately turned bad.
5 Comments
This a lesson for all gun users
Drugs and crime do not pay
You used the gun and you will die by the gun
Sometimes I wonder why young men do not want to work hard
Leave dirty money alone
It will only result in grief and pain
Just watch white supremacy at its best. They are going to use Black officers to railroad 3 more Black men to make it a total of 5 innocent Black men for the one white police woman that admittedly slaughtered a Black man in his own home. Story that came out is the white Dallas police so hate Black officers that the Blacks and Hispanics had to form their own police union within the same police force, 3 separate unions, they are going to use the Black officers who are kissing up to be liked by the whites to make the whole thing up while the whites kick back and laff. Nothing new here, Been happening in America for a very very long time. Sick!
They just arrested three black dudes who are all related. I really thought that the police had something to d with that. I was hoping the corrupt police had something to do with it. I was wrong; originally, I thought he looked kind of THUGGISH, but I did not want to come out as insensitive. So,he was a drug dealer who fired the first shot after a drug deal gone bad.
Again, this is always how the cookie crumbles: You live by the gun, you die by it. That said, RIP.
Interesting, let’s hope the truth comes out soon and where ever there is duplicity, let the world know!! We waiting. No cover up.
Lie alone..what hell drug deal