UPDATE: Arrest warrants issued for killing of key witness in murder of Botham Jean

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, October 8th, 2019 at 7:37 PM
Joshua Brown

ABC news reports that according to Dallas police 3 arrest warrants have been issued for suspects in the shooting of 28 year old Joshua Brown neighbor and key witness in the Botham Jean murder trial.

Police are now describing the incident where Brown was gunned down as a botched drug deal.

“As you know there’s been speculation and rumors that have been shared by community leaders claiming that Mr. Brown’s death was related to the Amber Guyger trial and somehow the Dallas Police Department was responsible. I assure you that is simply not true,” Assistant Chief Avery Moore of the Dallas Police Department said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Arrest warrants were issued for Thaddeous Charles Green, 22, Michael Diaz Mitchell, 32, and Jacquerious Mitchell, 20, all of Louisiana, Moore said.

According to Moore Green and the Mitchells, who are related, drove from Alexandria, Louisiana, on Friday to meet Brown for a prearranged drug deal that immediately turned bad.

 

