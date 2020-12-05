UPDATE: Ashma McDougall is the New NYC president

Ashma McDougall is the new National Youth Council President. We will provide a full update at a later time.
The National Youth Council 2020 elections took place today. The election results were e announced live via the NYC Facebook.
Live results:
https://www.facebook.com/National.Youth.Council.of.Dominica/videos/419772292721136/
Below is a flyer with information on the candidates and positions they are vying for.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
Congratulations to you, young Miss McDougall, on your ascension to the apex position of the National Youth Council. I hope your presidency would be replete with lots of success.
Let me now dovetail into something that troubles me. Not every young Dominican is academically inclined. Therefore, opportunities MUST be created for those youngsters who are challenged academically.
Usain Bolt (Jamaica), Lavern Spencer (St. Lucia) and Kim Collins (St. Kitts-Nevis) have eek out a comfortable living for themselves from excelling at Track & Field. These persons were not top students at school.
All these countries have an international tract and field stadium. Those young men and women can use these fitting facilities to work on and improve their Gad given athletic abilities and make something great of themselves. In Dominica they are doomed or at a serious disadvantage due to the lack of adequate sporting facilities.
Skerrit, stop short changing our best resources, the youths.