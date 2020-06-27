UPDATE: Body of young male found in Laudat area

The police are investigating the death of 23 year old Damian Ernest of Backstreet Kingshill. His lifeless body was found on the trail on the way to the Boeri lake.

The body discovered lying face down in a pool of blood.

According to police bullet wounds were found in his torso upon closer examination.

The body was transported to the Dominica China friendship hospital and has been transported to the Lyndhurst funeral home awaiting a post mortem examination.

The police have indicated that investigations continue into the matter.