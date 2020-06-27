UPDATE: Body of young male found in Laudat area

The police are investigating the death of 23 year old Damian Ernest of Backstreet Kingshill. His lifeless body was found on the trail on the way to the Boeri lake.
The body discovered lying face down in a pool of blood.
According to police bullet wounds were found in his torso upon closer examination.
The body was transported to the Dominica China friendship hospital and has been transported to the Lyndhurst funeral home awaiting a post mortem examination.
The police have indicated that investigations continue into the matter.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.