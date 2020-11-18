UPDATE: Child dies in Sineku accident; Kalinago Chief sympathizes with family

Kalinago Chief, Lorenzo Sanford, has sympathized with the family of Neon Esprit of Sineku, who lost his life during a bicycle accident on Tuesday.
Esprit reportedly was a student at the Sineku Primary School.
Sanford’s message appeared in a Facebook post on Tuesday night.
“We also take the opportunity to extend deepest condolences to the family of Neon Esprit of Sineku who had a very unfortunate and untimely death,” he lamented. “May they be comforted by the fact that he is with the ancestors and cherish the memories he left behind.”
Sanford also extended condolences to the former Kalinago Chief, Charles Williams, on the passing of his wife, Margaret Williams.
“It is with a heavy heart [that] I address you today, to stand in solidarity with former Chief Mr. Charles Williams who recently lost his wife,” the Chief stated. “Mrs. Margaret Williams was a very illustrious and hard working woman, who, for many years, was the driving force behind Mr. Williams’ community involvement.”
He added, “We want to wish the family well in their time of grief and pray that the ancestors welcome her in paradise.”
10 Comments
All I can do is take a deep breath. Condolences to the family of Neon Esprit. God loves you. Sleep in peace.
What happened? Or should I ask how did that happen? Was anyone else or any vehicle involved?
A life cut short too soon!!! Condolences to the family.
So sad. May your soul rest in eternal peace, my Sweet Nene 🕊🕊. I had the opportunity to teach Neon, and he won my heart. He made me smile all the time. The way he spoke, his expressions were unfiltered and innocent. All of us loved him at the Tete Morne Primary School. Neon was such a precious child, my deepest condolences to his family and the entire Sineku Community in this time of grief. 🙏🙏🙏🕊🕊
Where do you start when someone so young loses their life. No amount of sympaphy can console the family. Condolences to the entire family God will wrap his loving arms around you all and comfort you . Rest in perfect peace young man.
That’s so sad. May he RIP and my condolences to his fam 😔
Man this hurts !
Deepest condolences to the immediate family and the entire Kalinago community. We weep with you in this time of sorrow. May he sleep peacefully eternally with the ancestors….Jesus loves all the little children so rest assured he is in a better place .
Such a loss at such a young age. Condolences to the family. I remember seeing this young boy taking part in a road race a couple of weeks ago, and he looked so happy taking part.
So Sad. A handsome and bright looking kid will not grow up with his parents, also friends and school mates.
It’s always hard when someone dies unnaturally. It’s even harder when the victim is this young.
Heart-felt sympathy to the family of the deceased in your time of bereavement. May God bring you some solace to ease your aching hearts from this unbearable emotional grief.
Sad very very sad. Condolences to the family