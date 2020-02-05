UPDATE: Chinese national shot dead in Portsmouth

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 at 8:27 AM
The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force is investigating a shooting incident that occurred at 11:15 pm on February 4th, 2020 at Picard Portsmouth.

The Deceased is Zing Jian Yong a 49-year-old male, and Chinese National residing at Picard Portsmouth.

Yong was transported to the Reginald Fitzroy Armour Hospital where he was medically examined and officially pronounced dead by a Medical Doctor.

The body has been transported to the Lyndhurst Funeral Home, awaiting a Post Mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing.

20 Comments

  1. Tony
    February 5, 2020

    Hello and good afternoon my people. First I want to offer my condolence to the victim family for their lost. It’s always sad and troubling to hear that someone is killed in my sweet Dominica. As someone who has twenty four years of law enforcement experience with twenty one years of conducting investigations. It’s troubling as to how the Police handle such investigations because this crime occurred on February 4th and as of the fifth the body is released to a private funeral home. The government should have a pathologist or a medical examiner to perform an autopsy because at this stage we don’t know if the victim was poisoned and Then shot or did he died as a result of a gun shot. Suppose the funeral home conduct an autopsy and say that the victim died from natural causes then he was shot. How can the police disprove that when they didn’t perform an autopsy and they didn’t maintain chain of custody of the body. I hope the victim family hire private investigators to find the…

  2. Black sheep
    February 5, 2020

    SMH, that sad I going miss mister,he was a good person to everyone

  3. EIFILE
    February 5, 2020

    What a calamity . First of all the suspect must be handed over to the Chinese authoarity,find the suspect associates, where does he work and who paid him to carry out the crime. The police needs outside help on this one. Accomplices and gangs. The suspect must be given maximum protection at all times. I am afraid and worried

  4. I Still Red
    February 5, 2020

    Sad, sad, sad. That’s not good people. The police will have a very hard time investigating it because of the amount of foreigners residing at Picard these days. It’s not like before we could say is maybe so and so since we knew all the bad boys around, though the person doesn’t really have to be from Portsmouth. I am not blaming anyone but the truth is, Picard, especially that area has three times more Haitians than Dominicans, as well as Spanish, people from the middle east, Iranians, and all kinds of nationalities. Who knows maybe that person has already made it to Guada or St. Martin already. But it’s sad and my condolences to the family. PM please don’t use that as an excuse for not building the airport because this kind of thing happens all over the world, especially in cities where people not working yet so many foreigners.

  5. derp
    February 5, 2020

    Is it the Chinese guy who has the restaurant around the area by the ice-cream place?

  6. cautious
    February 5, 2020

    its so ad that this man was good with everyone ,always smiling and making conversations ,he been around for years ,when the medical school was there when money was making and to see now that picard ppl crying to even make a 100 dollars that somebody think to rob the man and even kill him ..what is this world coming to .sad to see my Chinese friend pass like that
    再见
    Zàijiàn my friend .

  7. Dominica I love
    February 5, 2020

    DNO – Please correct the spelling of the word “investing” .. I believe you wanted to type “investigating”. Thanks.

    I am so sorry to hear about this very unfortunate incident. Someone lost their life and now a family is grieving. Very sad indeed. Condolences to his family :( :(

    ADMIN: Thank you for pointing that out it has been corrected. This is from the statement we received from the police, we should have noticed it and had it corrected.

  8. As I see it
    February 5, 2020

    Oh boy how sad that. So you tell murder of a Chinese means we not going to get the international airport again, or if we get it expect it to be delayed man. It’s very sad boy

  9. Ash
    February 5, 2020

    Little Portsmouth Kkanrat that do that!!!!

  10. Jayson
    February 5, 2020

    Zing was genuinely a nice guy. Treated everybody with respect and always provided service with a smile. Very nice person to talk to. It’s terrible what our country has become.
    One day there will be a pump or glock waiting for them robbers on the other side of the door. Just wait.
    Sincere condolences to the family…

  11. yes sah!!!
    February 5, 2020

    wow …this is what dominicans wanted wow !!!

    • Pete Edwards
      February 5, 2020

      ?????? No empathy? Finger pointing? Do you have the info on this? Then talk to the Police

    • Eagle-Eyed
      February 5, 2020

      You seem to be rejoicing at the killing of another human being. It could have been you, a member of your family or close relative – You ……………………….

      • As I See it
        February 5, 2020

        When Skerrit got rid of Ross he blamed it on Maria. We all know he not going to build no international airport; but expect him to blame the murder of this Chinese as the reason for it to fall through.

    • ??
      February 5, 2020

      Only a disgruntled person with a twisted mind would make a statement like that.

  12. SMH
    February 5, 2020

    smh…sad stop the crime

    • Disgusted
      February 5, 2020

      I live in picard. I bought a pack of cigarettes from this man last night at 9:30. He was such a nice humble man.

      Since ross left Picard has become a slum. Full of Haitians and low life locals hanging on the corner. This is a direct result of the desperation of a community with no money, no work, no business. In fact both Portsmouth a d picard have been on a downward spiral since Maria.

      The great politicians that run this country have sucked the blood out of this community and done nothing, nothing to help. Skerritt, where is the new school? More lies. Skerritt why is kempinski running with an occupancy of 5 rooms or less a night? Douglas, when they going to fix the roads in picard.

      Whitchurch closing, many other business’s shutting down, many running at a loose trying to get out. This is becoming a disaster and you goverment leaders DOING NOTHING.

      Why anyone stays on this island, invests in this island, believes the lies coming out of Skeritt’s mouth is beyond me. Time…

  13. teeth money
    February 5, 2020

    New dynamics in possie

  14. Chhh
    February 5, 2020

    Did He Have The Corona Virus? :-x

    • Go Fly A Kite
      February 5, 2020

      Chhh, are you insinuating that having the Corona virus somehow lessens the blow of the death of this murder victim or the devastating impact to his loved ones?

      One thing is certain, I do not need a medical opinion to declare that you have apparently contracted the incurable virus called stupidity!!!

