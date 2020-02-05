UPDATE: Chinese national shot dead in Portsmouth

The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force is investigating a shooting incident that occurred at 11:15 pm on February 4th, 2020 at Picard Portsmouth.

The Deceased is Zing Jian Yong a 49-year-old male, and Chinese National residing at Picard Portsmouth.

Yong was transported to the Reginald Fitzroy Armour Hospital where he was medically examined and officially pronounced dead by a Medical Doctor.

The body has been transported to the Lyndhurst Funeral Home, awaiting a Post Mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing.