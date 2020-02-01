UPDATE: Officials deliberate on whether to allow cruise ship with sick passengers to dock in Dominica

UPDATE: DNO has contacted a top tourism official who has stated that officials are currently deliberating on the situation and will come to decision on letting the Aida Perla dock in Dominica tomorrow. DNO will provide the decision as soon as it is available.
The cruise ship Aida Perla which was turned away from docking in St. Lucia Saturday morning due to several passengers having “upper respiratory tract infections” is expected in Dominica tomorrow (Sunday).
The itinerary of the cruise ship confirms that the ship is scheduled in Dominica on Sunday 2nd February 2020 and can be viewed here: https://www.cruisemapper.com/ships/AIDAperla-1243
According to St. Lucia News Online, St. Lucian health officials dismissed the notion that the ship was turned away due to suspicion that the sick passengers had novel Coronavirus and dissuaded the propagation of such rumours.
In a statement released Saturday those same authorities said the decision not to allow clearance was due to the unusually high number of sick passengers on-board the Aida Perla.
However, neither the total number of infected nor the cause of the infection is clear at this time.
“This decision was taken out of an abundance of caution for human health and safety,” the statement said.
DNO has since contacted a top tourism official who advised that the authorities are currently in deliberation on the best course of action.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
9 Comments
Let’s see if it is dollars before people
In deliberation ? What’s that mean? What’s there to deliberate?
This is how the meeting should go.
Good Day everyone, welcome to the meeting. Are we letting the boat in? No we not.
Good night, safe drive home.
Do we have the Nurses and Doctors with proper gear to care for them? So much riot gear was brought down for police, any hazmat suits for health personnel?
I hope vendors and taxi drivers stay at their home, and not go to earn a $50 US.
This ship should not be allowed to dock in Dominica!
A number of reasons guide my decision. (1) The report says that an unusual amount of persons on that ship has upper respiratory tract infections (URTI), Yet no number or percentage was given, this tells us that there is more to the story than what has been told. (2) We know that Coronavirus causes a URTI, coincidence? You be the judge!! (3) St Lucia’s Health Care system is more developed than Dominica’s, If they refuse this ship, does that not tell us about their perceived ability to cope? (4) It is also Carnival season in Dominica and we cannot afford to be the Caribbean incubation pot for Coronavirus. (5) Listening to the plans by the health ministry in combatting the disease, It is obvious that they have no clue and (6) We have been warned by the WHO about the potential impact on vulnerable health systems like ours.
But seeing our leaders are hungry hyenas who are easily bought, don’t be surprised if the unthinkable is…
Comments are, ” I hope the Gov’t don’t allow them………….”. If the people are the ones at high risk, the people must tell the gov’t not to allow. plain and simple… Let’s wait and see on Sunday whether the people care so much about their health to allow Gov’t to give the OK for the ship to dock and tourists are let off to visit.
While other OECS and CARICOM countries have closed their borders to non- nationals coming in from China, Skerritt has not followed suite and waiting playing Hoop sayway with that deadly virus.
That is really something to think about?
Please don’t allow the ship to dock in Dominica we can’t take that risk. We a not equipped to handle this Infection. Prime minister please make that decision on behalf of your people they should come first before any one and anything.
I hope the government dont accept this ship
I hope the government dont accept this ship to enter Dominica.
I hope so myself