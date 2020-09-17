UPDATE: Police identify lifeless body found in Canefield

Thursday, September 17th, 2020
Police have identified the lifeless body of a male found in a drain near the Canefield East Bus Stop earlier today as that of Ellingworth Frank of Eggleston.

Frank was found with several lacerations to the forehead.

Frank was known in the community to have been wheel chair bound. Investigations are ongoing and the police have not ruled out homicide as a possible cause.

Police also received reports of an attempted burglary in Canefield at approximately 1:30 am this morning (Thursday 17th September 2020). One man has been taken into custody and the police have reported that the stolen items have been recovered including a bus.

  1. ???????????????
    September 17, 2020

    Obsessed with the Government. Have only an unstrategic plan in his head. Knows too much but only gets bitter and bitter. Seems to know everything but only criticism. Has never given any suggestions to do. Only obsessed with 1 man.

    Need you to get positive. You have questions? Well, put in your preconceived answers. Using words persons cannot comprehend “exacerbate”. I do understand but use simple words, my boy!

    Hmmmmmm way papa! Have mercy Father on us we mortals. We do not think of you first. You want us to love but daddy some of us are on this medium with the same stuck hatred, bitter, unkind record.

    When will this stop? Lord touch them. Pour your love on them so they will return love and not hatred, Anger. Merci Papa Bondieu!

    • Me
      September 18, 2020

      Simple, it wii stop when we get Roosevelt Skerrit of our back.

  2. Di Englander
    September 17, 2020

    Dominicans! There is crime in every nation on earth. Live with it and deal with it!

  3. Nature Islander
    September 17, 2020

    But what harm could someone in a wheelchair do to another person?
    SHAME on the trend this society is taking….
    RIP partner. God knows you didn’t deserve this!!!

  4. Sybil nowell
    September 17, 2020

    Train been nuh you seem to have the answers.

  5. Dorian E Shillingford
    September 17, 2020

    Yep. Crime is becoming a greater concern. The solutions are not just that of law enforcement, or protective services though. It is a larger question about the economy, societal education and ethos, and yes, the question of impunity from some, that infects others.

  6. Ibo France
    September 17, 2020

    The carnage continues unabated. The questions are: What is driving this unprecedented wave of homicides and robberies? Do the police have the requisite training and the human and material resources to curb or solve these frequent incidents of lawlessness? Does law enforcement have a STRATEGIC PLAN in place to fight crime? The citizenry needs positive answers to assuage their fears and apprehension.

    There is a perception out there among a large section of the population that the government is lawless and the police protect and serve only the Leader and the Ministers instead of they, the people. Perception is reality. If nothing is done to change this perception then things will only exacerbate.

    • Efficacious
      September 18, 2020

      If you should leave your car, walk and familiarise yourself with the country, you will come across bad deals, broken promises, lies and dishonesty, all these lead to crime.

