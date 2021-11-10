UPDATE: Suspected suicide in Grand Bay, body of 29-year-old found hanging from his roof

The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF) has launched an investigation into an alleged suicide in the community of Grand Bay.
An earlier report by Dominica News Online (DNO) has since been confirmed by Assistant Superintendent of Police, George Theophille.
According to Theophile, the lifeless body of 29-year-old Lestron Henderson of Ravine Banane, Grand Bay, was found in his one-bedroom dwelling about 1:00 p.m on November 10, 2021.
At the time of the discovery, the deceased was hanging from the roof of his house with an electrical cord tied around his neck.
Theophille further reported that Henderson was pronounced dead on the scene by a medical practitioner and his body was later transported to a funeral home for safekeeping pending a post mortem.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
Sincerest condolences to the family, friends and acquaintances of the dearly departed. It’s always emotionally devastating when a young person dies prematurely and unnaturally.
Most of the recent cases of unnatural deaths are young men in the prime of their lives. Some intervention by the relevant authorities should be done to try to pinpoint the real reasons for this phenomenon. For someone, so young, to take his own life by hanging is a sure sign of despair and desperation. Intervention is a must if lives are to be saved.
Rest in peace son. Guess you felt abondoned and could not find a solution. Whatever it was, you are not there to tell anyone about it.