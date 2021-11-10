UPDATE: Suspected suicide in Grand Bay, body of 29-year-old found hanging from his roof

The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF) has launched an investigation into an alleged suicide in the community of Grand Bay.

An earlier report by Dominica News Online (DNO) has since been confirmed by Assistant Superintendent of Police, George Theophille.

According to Theophile, the lifeless body of 29-year-old Lestron Henderson of Ravine Banane, Grand Bay, was found in his one-bedroom dwelling about 1:00 p.m on November 10, 2021.

At the time of the discovery, the deceased was hanging from the roof of his house with an electrical cord tied around his neck.

Theophille further reported that Henderson was pronounced dead on the scene by a medical practitioner and his body was later transported to a funeral home for safekeeping pending a post mortem.