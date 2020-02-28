UPDATE: Tests negative for Coronavirus in Guadeloupe; BVI awaits results

*According to reports from La Première, the suspected cases of coronavirus in Guadeloupe have all tested negative; the BVI is still awaiting the results of their suspected case as of the publishing of this article.*

Earlier, La Première had reported that a family of 3 were under observation after one family member stayed in an area infected with the coronavirus.

The family was asymptomatic (exhibiting no symptoms) but had been put under observation by health officials to assuage any concerns about virus infection.

The suspected case came on the heels of a dramatic increase in confirmed cases in France.

The number of french cases had doubled on Thursday (27th February) where the number jumped from 18 to 38 from the previous day.

This sudden increase had sparked greater attention from both the general public and officials in France and french territories.

Meanwhile, various media had reported that there was a suspected case of the coronavirus within the British Virgin Islands.

The media outlets had earlier claimed that certain “high-placed” sources had confirmed the suspected case.

BVI officials publicly stated that there were no confirmed cases in response to the rumours.

The premier of the BVI Andrew Fahie later that same day (Thursday 27th February) at an impromptu press conference explained:

“We have a case in terms of a person who had entered the BVI that was coming from away [and who] showed some symptoms that created concerns. And since then, the person has been tested and quarantined,”.

Fahie further stated that initial testing was done and the person placed at their home for observation, additional samples were taken and sent to Trinidad for testing.

