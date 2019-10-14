UPDATE: PM to call elections within 100 days

The Dominica Labour party believes it has what it takes to win the next general elections and to show its confidence, its leader Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said within the next 100 days voters will go to the polls to prove just that.
Skerrit made the announcement during the official launch of Kent Edwards in La Plaine last night.
It is widely speculated that the prime minister will announce the official date when he launches the last candidate- his wife Melissa- in Roseau Central.
“The series of launches is coming to an end,” he said…And “I promised you in the Valley that I would tell you when I am going to launch Melissa Skerrit. But it’s not that date you want. It is the election date you want. I will say tonight and I certainly couldn’t have said this a few weeks ago. Elections will be held in the next 100 days. So you can do your maths,” Skerrit told his party supporters.
This statement was as much information on the election date that the Prime Minister gave,he then went on to heavily lambaste the United Workers Party candidates – all of them.
His first swipe was at the UWP Leader Lennox Linton who he claimed used “peoples” money to rebuild home in Morne Daniel following Hurricane Maria. “They Even raised money from you the ordinary people of Dominica. The money raised has gone into the mansion he lives in Morne Daniel”, he said.
Skerrit said he was criticized for building a home in Vielle Case but… “a leader of the Opposition who has not held a job for over twenty plus years rebuilds a mansion from the ravages from Hurricane Maria and no one in this country raises an eyebrow,” he said.
The Prime Minister said most-if not all- the candidate of the UWP are misfits, agreeing that the most popular candidate in the UWP camp is a youngster “who will lose his deposit against me in the Vielle Case Constituency”. The prime minister was talking about Clement Marcellin Jr.
The UWP he said has selected some “downright” bad candidates with many of them having ‘very unsavory characters”
“Sam Christian could not be a candidate for the DLP in 2020. Joshua Francis could not be…Vernie who is ashamed to be Dominican could not be….and I have not gotten yet to Salybia, the poor girl looks lost she cannot relate to half the people in the Carib Territory”.
The prime minister finished his speech by advising his followers that labour is a party of peace, “Let us promote peace and tranquility in our country” he said.
Responding to calls from the crowd in the final moments of his speech requesting the date for the launching of the Roseau central candidate, his wife Melissa Poponne Skerrit, he promised, “I will tell you soon”.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
48 Comments
They can never arrest all of us
Don’t take LABOURITES silence for WEAKNESS
LADOURITES ARE STEEPING RAZORS!
What one man can do another man can do better.
FOOD for thought!
tick tock, tick tock, tick tock.
If Skerrit calls elections without election reforms, and if there is turmoil in the country as a result, then it will be on him, because he would have made clear that he intends to steal the election.
Those are the type of behavior from leadership that causes people, as the Haitians frequently does, to refuse to accept what they think is unfair. Let us hope the Haitians do not become involved in Dominica’s politics less they for get the Bahamas.
Skerrit, you failed Skerrit – I quote you: “Go To Hell, Go To Hell, GO To Hell…its none of our damn business”. “Go to hell man,, Go away, yo are this failed Odd Minister who has crippled our agriculture that our farmer no longer have income, but yo continue to have this corrupt abusive ed Clinic where money i given to people just like from you .
The Welfare Davison you have undermined and disrespected. That is where our people, families, children, col be assessed and they do the wprk in ensuring that families receive the necessary funds to move on and not to go that failed abusive pm to receive money then to say we love our PM. “Love our PM, my foot”. This is a breach of financial Protocal and may be seen as thievery. I sincerely hope the States Audit Director will discipline Skerrit and excuse him out of office until a financial inquiry is called to account for states funds. We know has been abused by the office of the Prime Minister and Skerrit at the helm must be…
Labour party rally is like a donkey derby. A whole bunch of Jack as…. Running round the political track breying like mad while the crowd all in red encouraging them on. Nothing sustantial after 20 years of a JA carrying dominica to be sacrificed before china Venezuela and the likes for personal gains. It is only a country runned by a JA that can be doing so poorly why Ross gone, manufacturing gone, agriculture gone, tourism anemic, people leaving, even our national birds leaving. What a catastrophe. Fools paradise!!!
NO ELECTIONS WITHOUT REFORMS! PERIOD!
Calling on all patriots of the soil. Now that the ‘GOD” of bobol has called the election (in so many subtle ways) its time for civil disobedience. No coincidence here my people. Corbette was appointed Deputy Commissioner of police (Not acting- CONFIRMED) last week so he can take charge of police operations and lead the intimidation squad it now our turn to go in execution mode of our CIVIL DISOBEDIENCE plan. NO reform, NO election! I am ready like Freddy…..PERIOD!
Skerrit think he runs things so let us show him who do run things…..we the people. No politician will EVER run things in my country!
Elections will be within the next 100days whether you like it or not.
Maybe he will, Maybe he wont. I’ve long stopped believing anything said by that man. Maybe he will build the airport before then. Best just to wait and see.
Boss call the election ..Your Orange Jump Suit waiting for you!!!!
@REAL!!!!, we wear Blue down here.
Unless you are referring to him taking jail in the US, up there they wear Orange.
But I still think he would look nicer in blue.
Boy look garbage issuing from the mouth of a PM..Oh My!!!!
Nothing about the state of the economy, employment creation, tourism development, etc..
Skerrtit is lost. He never thought that his political career would come to an end, but it is actually!!!..
He did not mention the unaccounted 1.219 billion $$$$$$, but Dominicans need answers!!!!!
We need electoral reform to include Voter ID and a cleansing of the list!!!
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
There goes that little waggy finger again!
Skerite as uwp win ..the police coming for you …austrie. and the rest.. it have police waiting for all you..tick tock
A man with many talents. He reminds me of mutiny on the Bounty, give me my men but, three days. He has proven to be a strong and good leader even before and after hurricane. Now he stood against Dominicans, who never settle for the best, always second best. Mr. Skerrit has proven to be the best in history. Let your vote speak for you. Not for me, not for Skerrit but, for my country. Double or nothing. We want Skerrit.
My people read this nonsense: “Let your vote speak for you. Not for me, not for Skerrit but, for my country. Double or nothing. We want Skerrit.
Skerrit is a failure, if you want him, go get him. But if he wns the state we see Dominica is in , is what we will see again if that failed Skerrit wins the election again. Mr Candis, try telling us in the past 19years where is the socio-economic development took place. Under this failed clown Skerrit, we no longer produce the following : 1. Bananas, 2, Grapefruits, 3) Provisions etc tec.
All we have is a hidden, devious, corrupted sales o our passports to nefarious questionable people out there. What has this so called Skerrit do with our states money? We need to know. This man Skerrit is useless and has been for the past 19 years and he must Go, get Lost and get going. Go dance with Melissa, in Lagon. ..be reminded that the political bacchanal is over. Get lost Skerrit, yo have failed us.
Really? This man has operated a govern in a black hole, COMPLETE DARKNESS. Compared to the nearby islands, Dominica is the worse in all spheres of economic performance and development. Here is the scorecard:
ECONOMY- Abysmally FAILED
AGRICULTURE- Completely FAILED
TOURISM- Shamefully FAILED
MANUFACTURING- Awfully FAILED
INFRASTRUCTURAL DEVELOPMENT- Massively FAILED
SMALL BUSINESSES- Appallingly FAILED
Mr. Skerrit and his lap-tailed poodles have failed to deliver even a reasonable standard of living for 99% of the people. The Report Card says so. Time for them to GO!
You are so candid , upi fail to say what it is, that has ben of concern to us.A man with many talents.??? Really…..Ohhhhh My God. Let us list the talents, for true:
Thievery???
1. Bin Bobol, that was denied until Hon Lennox Linton discovered your thievery theft and also we were told there was a conflict o interest because a family member up their Pennsylvania was used to assist n purchase it was understood. That is a blatant conflict of interest. It was then shouted out either by Skerrit, or the team he had, to ay that: “It was a mistake…” lol..lol…caught Skerrit with his pants down. that is why thievery hate Hon Linton, because he exposed their thievery. We have a failed immature joker Odd Minister who has ruined our country and killed our agrcututure and now have theses famers and their families as beggars to “Daddy Failed Skerrit. ” Shame on your Skerrit. You are not worth anything to be Prime Minister to lead our country. Skerrit you must go. Go to hell…go to hell…
% stop making a fool of yourself. Whenever you come in power you will investigate and jail those people accountability for looting Dominica. So far we have seen that you are not believable why, because the DLP has been attracting larger crowds. We the people of Dominica, would like you to clearly articulate you plans forward for the betterment of our nation. Man up give us something constructive, so we all can see you as a visionary leader. The billions that are missing even your moderate supporters are skeptical about that! Lennox take on the leadership position that you are hoping to achieve, only your hard hard core supporters are believing this innuendo and myth. Momo is M I A, while my blessings is the new one on the block.
St Joe, I am not sure where you reside, but you do realize the so call larger crowds are the red clinic patients who are paid to be there, get free gas, or a free rental to drive? You know that right?
These are the ones that always up front by the stage, thats how they apply for their next begging loan at the red clinic….. “PM I was there wii, you doh see me, I was up front by the stage with a flag wii?”…. I come a for a cool out wii PM, and hold them two ripe fig I bring for you”….
According to Ma Buttercup.
Well yea that makes sense, the hotel finish just in time… lol
Change is a must labour must go
Your time is at hand.
Since when does the Prime Minister yours truly self appointed minister of finance get to decide the day of the Dominican election, that is supposed to be done by the Dominican parliament and constitution. He is just the Prime Minister not the king or dictator of Dominica, though he would like to be if allowed.
And there you go he has just messed up another of Dominica’s Christmasses again. What is this the 2nd or 3rd Christmas that’s been messed up by elections again . What’s wrong with calling elections in March and let people celebrate a proper Christmas for once
Skerrit continues to prove Petter Pepper right. What is the point of saying that you’re going to call elections within 100 days? Just call the Damn election, because if you don’t call it in the time frame you will look like a Bigger D.A..smdh!!..
That man is tired and he needs a long rest.
Dominicans let teach skerrit and his gooons a serious lesson u must go. 1.2billion way de money.
Really skerrit election with in a hundred days what about the 1.2billion dollars trying to make people forget the conversation you lie it’s not going away .You must go.
That will be in December so take note my peeps.
I am saying that there’ll be NO ELECTIONS WITHOUT ELECTORAL REFORMS!!! I am also saying that the PEOPLE DEMAND THE REMOVAL of the ONE-MAN ROGUE REGIME BEFORE THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF ELECTIONS !!!
18 – 3 in favour of DLP
No 20 to 1 in favour of Labour
We leaving Salisbury for them
We are ready
5 more years for labour to complete the job
1. International airport
2 upgrade Roseau
3.. hotels
We cannot put incompetent UWP in power no way
You will mot have an international airport in the next 5 years under DLP.
international airport .. lol … every elections i hearing international airport and then after elections nothing much being said about it . the only thing which came about are hotels .. roseau still looking the same way for years .. last time roseau got something was the sidewalk project and that was more than 2 elections back
The Master of Corruption wants to defy the local, regional and international community and conduct general election before fair and sensible reforms to the electoral system are implemented. If most Dominicans stand idly by and allow this to happen then they deserve to live in eternal misery. The misleader and his snake-like choir should be unceremoniously kicked out of office. Dominica has occupied the last position in the sub-Caribbean under a supremely corrupt and dysfunctional quasi dictatorship for far too long.
Something has to change to alter the fortunes of the impoverished. That CHANGE is the CHANGE of Leadership of the country. You can’t be voting for the same do-nothing government every five years and expect your life’s fortunes to improve. Get rid of the GIGANTIC OBSTACLE in your quest for a better life. The obstacle is Skerrit and his corrupt, malleable Apostles. Give them the boot.
You will not remain in power forever,God is in control Skerrit,every evil and corrupt empire has a day of demise.
Are you already giving consent speech?
Yes pm what a way to we going to give them (uwp) the ultimate beating of there life time (politically)
Skerrit. Your MA. We don’t yet have electoral reform. What you trying? You not respecting Dominicans?
When ever it is call
It will be a clean sweep
No doubt
After the crowd I saw yesterday in Laplaine
They need another 10 years
To complete the job
International airport
Up grade Roseau
And much more
All the way with labour
“All the way with labour”, with a highly corrupt failed Labour and its failed government. They have failed us and labour has had at the helm of leader, a failed Labour Prime Minister who appears to he highly immature and has not developed our agriculture, he has killed our agriculture for passports that we are still unable to account for he real income of our passports sales. That is being devious, theft, corrupted, shameful and other matters addressing an extremely failed immature Prime (Odd) Minister.
Skerrit must Go and when Hon. Linton and his disciplined II+UWP Team get into office, for obvious reasons they will put a Team to conduct an enquiry f the states funds that may not have been accounted for.
We need this failed, corrupt immature government and its failed leader Skerrit out of our Dominican business. Skerrit must Go. We need space to clean up & develop our nature Isle that you and your DLP has killed.
We welcome Hon.Lennox Linton and his committed, professional…
Well maybe the false God Prime Minister knows that electoral reform can be completed within the 100 days … Concerned Dominicans must do whatever they have to do, to ensure that we don’t go into another election without basic reform..The election will be stolen again! The protests should begin now, and I am ready to join even now!!
Did he give a hint as to where the missing $$$$$1.291 billion $$$$ is??
This missing money($$$$$) must be kept on the front burner! He always tries to avoid it, because he cannot account for it!!!
Skerrit we need answers re our missing money!
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
We red, red, red and we READY for the poles, PM, thankyou.
Election date should be set, not a secret one man holds.
DNO that’s not news. It is due by then. If he had announced the date that would have been news. Elections will be held in December so why didn’t he just tell us the exact date. No. He has to launch Melissa in grand style using our tax dollars and on that night he will announce the date. Melissa will be “gravitated” and cleansed with Goya oil in mid November. Then he will desolve parliament and have elections before the 15th of December. The hundred day bluff is in an attpt to catch UWP pants down. I have news for him. UWP has been ready for over a year. Their pants are well fitted above the waist. None of them is of the elk of Registe. I hope the sister gets out of the closet before the elections. So Skerritt saying that elections will be in the next hundred days is no news. It is just redemption day for Dominica. If you take it down to the hundred days that’s just the number of days you have to run things in Dominica. We are counting down.
Wow…that closet line…are you serious? What does this Allegation you are pointing out have to do with his abilities to run for office?
Petter St Jean was right to say Skerrit an as./ donkey. He behaves like the animal Petter St. Jean says he is man because only a donkey Whole would talk so much crap
Is it time for Dominica to remove that authority from a single man/woman? That is the authority to call a national election when ever he/she wishes! I submit that we need to revisit this archaic practice.
I believe in adherence to democratic processes; the national election date must be fixed, however there should be some flexibility by allowing a seated government to call an election only after consultation with the opposition leader and parliament if there is going to be any deviation from the legislated election date.
The value of this would be enormous (a) It would reduce days of low productivity because of political meetings, heaven knows that Dominica is in need to get as many full work days in the year as possible, (b) It would reduce the length of the election campaign and its attendant wastage, (c) It would allow for better planning and organisation, just to list a few.
May I request that whoever wins the election tries to bring this most need legislation to…