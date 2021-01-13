US House of representatives has voted to impeach Trump for ‘incitement of insurrection’

In a 232 to 197 vote, with 10 Republicans joining all 222 Democrats President Donald Trump has made history by being the only president to be impeached twice. The single article of impeachment charged the president with “incitement of insurrection.”

The vote to impeach took place today in the House of Representatives following an insurrection at the Capitol that left five people dead.

What remains to be seen is if the senate ,the next stop on this most recent impeachment odyssey, will vote to convict the president at trial.

A trial that could likely stretch into the term of Trump’s successor.

