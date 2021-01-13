US House of representatives has voted to impeach Trump for ‘incitement of insurrection’

In a 232 to 197 vote, with 10 Republicans joining all 222 Democrats President Donald Trump has made history by being the only president to be impeached twice. The single article of impeachment charged the president with “incitement of insurrection.”
The vote to impeach took place today in the House of Representatives following an insurrection at the Capitol that left five people dead.
What remains to be seen is if the senate ,the next stop on this most recent impeachment odyssey, will vote to convict the president at trial.
A trial that could likely stretch into the term of Trump’s successor.
24 Comments
Man Bites Dogs, we can understand the crackling barking “woof woof, woof” tune in you. Nothing of substance but to bark out woof woof woof loudly. Keep it coming.
Trump is not an intellectual, but has a big mouth spewing out all kinds of Nonsensical words and phrases and thoughts. He reminds me of you barking Political Nonsensical thoughts every day.
Hon. Linton is a decent committed intellectual with versed background in government and Governance and opened to the science of Development. Where are you on this level,? Also where is Skerrit on this level? He isn’t, he’s a failure, incompetent and immnature on matters of states Governance and socioeconomic development. That’s the nature of this failed incompetent Questionable failed Labour government and its Immature visionless Incompetent Failed Labour government.
Our Farmers, vendors, youth are all suffering and rather you go after your failed incompetent Questionable inmature failed Skerrit you wish to be in denial. UWP…
Thank God, they took out this white supremacist along with his card carrying members of the kuklux klan and other enablers from the white house. Just go home already! Gees go
When we continue to support leaders blindly, the end is inevitable. We end up helping them to destroy themselves. Let us as Dominicans take this as a lesson. If we love our leaders, call them out. Do not enable them. The end will be catastrophic!!!
Trump, i have the most honorable and greatest number of impeachments in world history beyond any doubt and after i leave the White House i am going to try and go to jail to add to that record. I am the greatest impeached in US History Americans should be proud of me.
Trump at the rally told the audience.
“I know you are going to march down to the Capitol building. Peacefully and Patriotically. let your voice be heard.”
Now, let me stop. Do you have any statement made by Trump, where he asked anyone to go and commit any violence.? If you do,let us have it. Don’t lie and don’t compose one.
Now we know these criminal acts were planned two days in advance. The FBI and security officials knew of it and took no step to stop it.The police chief of Washington D.C who resigned,on 6 different times begged for national guard assistance. But was denied.
Trump is going to leave office next week. Yet democrats and some misguided republicans,are going to have hearings after he Is no longer in office,to remove him from office.So he will be the president who was impeached twice and was found not guilty twice.
@J.John-Charles – The deluded anti-Trump brigade out there cannot yet point out a valid example of Trump inciting anyone to violence & insurrection.
The only thing you all can say about me is.
I am uneducated, and this is so true.I left school in standard 3. And I don’t mind being a fool, and at the same time being able to think for myself. Than to be an EDUCATED. FOOL.
@J.John-Charles, I always wondered about your level of education but didn’t want to appear insulting by enquiring. Now that you mention it, it all makes sense. To be honest, I’m not surprised, since 90% of Trump’s support base do not possess a college level education and the remaining 10% are the super rich who enjoy his tax breaks while the average worker have to survive below the minimum wage. Some of you ”Blacks for Trump”, would be very comfortable with the return of JIM CROW because you never really shook off the slave mentality, and believe me, a second term Trump with nothing to lose, would not hesitate to reinstall Jim Crow laws to keep you non whites in your place. You will always see your self as inferior to your White counterparts and were never meant to be equal. Your children and grand children will be reading this passage of American history and say thanks god there was a sensible majority who voted this guy out before it was to late.
In 1999 Jesse Jackson, Civil Rights leader, and the organization which he runs. “Rainbow Push Coalition.” Held a big ceremony in which he showered Donald Trump with praise and honor. For his love and commitment to the Minorities and less fortunate. Especially black communities.
Now the same Jesse Jackson, is seeing the same Trump as a criminal, and the most racist person on God’s earth.
Democrat leaders are telling us, how greedy Trump is.But they will not tell you, his earnings over. $1.000.000 all goes to charity. Even in fighting this COVID-19, he gave $100.000 while he was being criticized left right and center
J Charles, Stop complaining you making a complete ahole of your self as I said before you Linton, and Trump, should of been in jail a long time ago please go to hell and learn to behave yourself.
DNO a slight correction to your summary. The word should be “successor” not “predecessor” which means something totally different.
ADMIN: Thank you for pointing it out we had that corrected.
US House of Tepresentatives has Impeached the infamous Donald Trump. Failed politician.
This man is politically incorrect and ignorant to the Concept and knowledge of Politics and good Governance. It is right that he’s out of being the USA President of our Decent USA.
If appears that Trump is not visionary nor is he aware of the process of Development and other needs of managing the needs of our USA and its people. Trump is one person who is not aware of International Development and Interest. Trump is just this make up fanfare Political clown 🤡.
He has been inpeached and obviously is not visionary nor is he an aware of the bigger picture of the challenges we have to manage and supervise the stability and decency of our USA.
On this point, we welcome our incoming Hon. President Hon. Joe Biden.
Good Luck Sir🤞 and gods Blessings 🙏 and guidance ☺️.
Who does that remind you of 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 Linton himself
Trump’s presidency, in fact, his whole adult life, has been built on lies. Anything that is built on falsehoods will inevitably crumble.
The just concluded US election was deemed to be one of the fairest by all objective election observers. Many different courts have confirmed this to be true. Despite this irrefutable evidence, Donald Trump still insists that there was massive election fraud. Nothing could be further from the truth.
Just like someone I know, Mr. Trump is a diseased LIAR. History will not be too kind to him. He has now gone down in infamy as the only US president to be impeached twice.
Who does that remind you of 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Linton himself
they impeach him the last time and nothing did not happen. That impeachment thing is just show, it don’t mean nothing.
Trump deserves what he gets. He’s as n exceptionally Failed politicain and should have never been elected as President of this Mighty USA. He does not come across as this intellectual. He’s outdated to the theme and process of Good Governance, the discipline of Politics and to best comprehend the politics of management and respect.
His impeachment is what he brought upon himself and brouhty this distraction to the House 🏡 of Representatives and the respect of those who members of this Honourable House.
Trump should never be the President of this Mighty USA. Respect is due and Trump is not visionary nor is he an intellectual to hold to the position of President of this Mighty USA.
Buff Respect. Gods 🙏 Blessings upon this Mighty USA 😃😊.
Mr. Trump’s incendiary and irresponsible utterances based a on a frequently repeated lie almost brought the end to the US as we have known it to be.
Impeachment now, incarceration later. This moron is most definitely to spend years behind iron curtains.
Another leader, well known to Dominicans , will meet the same fate on exiting office.
Sttteeeeeeuuuuuuuuuuuuuppsssssssssssss!!!! Absurd political games being played by these deluded democrats & their sycophants.
Trump, and Linton, is the same wicked dirty lairs think alike only for themselves and power mad dictators big mouths and brainless idiots.
Channel 1 you are one million percent correct. Glad you are awake enough to see the BS.
DNO you are first to mind America’s business/affairs but as for your own back yard you are as zipped up as a lost tennis shoe. As an investigative and information medium start your own investigation of all the corruption in your own backyard. This is America. If you are so interest in how business is run out there follow America’s lead and impeach your own also. He to is so worthy to be impeached.