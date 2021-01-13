US House votes to impeach Trump again today (Wednesday 13th January)

The United States House of representatives is currently meeting to vote to impeach President Trump for a second time following violent rioting in the capital last Wednesday (January 6th) whom many including top US military officials have called an insurrection against US democratic government.

The House convened around 9 a.m. ET, where lawmakers are expected to have their first debate, which revolves around the rules governing the impeachment article.

A final vote in the process is scheduled about 3-4pm. The resolution is expected to pass as several republicans are likely to vote for impeachment. This would make Trump the only president in US history to be impeached twice.

Read more

Follow live coverage of the vote