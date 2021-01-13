US House votes to impeach Trump again today (Wednesday 13th January)

The United States House of representatives is currently meeting to vote to impeach President Trump for a second time following violent rioting in the capital last Wednesday (January 6th) whom many including top US military officials have called an insurrection against US democratic government.
The House convened around 9 a.m. ET, where lawmakers are expected to have their first debate, which revolves around the rules governing the impeachment article.
A final vote in the process is scheduled about 3-4pm. The resolution is expected to pass as several republicans are likely to vote for impeachment. This would make Trump the only president in US history to be impeached twice.
Read more
Follow live coverage of the vote
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
12 Comments
Elizabeth Xavier. You do not seem to understand what really happened to Mr. Trump. Mr. Trump is a defiant leader. Doesn’t listen to anyone who will advise him towards a correct path. His supports have enabled him and accepted all his hostile behavior. His base applauded all the shady decisions he took and they believed his lies. He has divided the country to the worse end. With that type of support he thought he was imunned to punishment. Now his supporters have brought him to is fall. Its all about karma.
@Channel 1, The same ‘incitement to violence & insurrection’ tactics being used against Lennox Linton is the very same tactics being used against Trump
Man/Lady, are you sure that you are not the one who is crazy, with that statement, above, coming from you?
Donald Trump is the outgoing president of the USA but he will not go without a fight by the support of his followers, what do you mean that it is the same about Lennox Linton?
Linton’s followers are the ones causing havoc in Dominica. Just like Trumps followers are the ones doing so in the USA–explain your idea!
Since Lennox’s became the Leader of the Opposition, all he has done is influence his followers to cause havoc in the country. Have you forgotten what they did just a few days before the last General Elections?
PM Skerrit had to call in tight security to stop them; so who is using tactics against Lennox Linton, may I ask?
Really, really, you guys need to stop this foolishness.
Trump, has been impeach now it will be all the way to jail House Rock ha ha ha 🤣
Do you know how silly you sound making such a comment. Do you think such things happen simply by your whim of your foolishness and lack of understanding.
This is such an abuse of power, and shows cowardice. The Hyenas
cannot even wait 7 days, before they unleash their tyranny on the sheep, that is how desperate they are.
These people are sick…ABSOLUTELY SICK. The same ‘incitement to violence & insurrection’ tactics being used against Lennox Linton is the very same tactics being used against Trump. THE EXACT PSY-OPS PLAYBOOK is in use in both instances!!!!!!
Where did Donald Trump incite a small section of a largely peaceful crowd to go and storm the Capitol building?
When you see one corners the anti-Trump supporters dem asking for specifics, none of them can answer as to WHAT EXACTLY Trump did.
Please! Please! Go hide yourself under a rock somewhere, where you cannot be seen or heard. You are as despicable as the crazy lunatics Trump incited to go and invade the Capitol building where the new Government was being confirmed. This guy should never be allowed to run for office again. If these lunatics where black they wouldn’t get within an inch without being mowed down by a hail of bullets. Yet idiots like you come on this platform and spew your nonesense. DNO should copy face book and instagram and ban people like you for life.
Why are you using your emotion to write such a comment. Do you think that the use of your emotion is justified leading you to write such a comment Where is the intelligent part of you, why was it omitted. You have just displayed a paradox, why is it someone cannot have a different opinion than you and if they do, why are you suggesting that they should be censored, are they despicable crazy lunatics, wow, is this the kind of attitude used in the replacement of Trump, so sad, keep
thinking with your emotion.
Mister would need a big rock to cover that much ignorance.
channel 1, it would be best if you keep quiet.
Do you read or listen to News?
The same guy you are trying to protect, for your information is worst than Donald Trump.
You are ADSOLUTELY THE SICK ONE for trying to defend and protect this MAINIAC!
When you asked, do you read or listen to News, I wonder if this is the only alternative someone has to rely on to understand what is going on. To tell a person they are sick and a maniac simple because they express a different view than yours says a lot about what listening to the news can do to your mind, so sad, keep listening to the news.
You sound like a QAnnon Bot. You should really stay off that wacky bakkie. The orange devil will be heading straight to jail and will be no longer in a position to disgrace the position of the most powerful person on the planet. By the way, the Iranians still have a score to settle with him for murdering their general, so jail is the lesser of his worries.