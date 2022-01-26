US Supreme court strikes down Biden’s vaccine mandate; administration withdraws requirement in response

The Biden Administrational announced Tuesday that it is dropping its emergency rule that required all large private employers to require Covid-19 vaccines or regular tests, after the Supreme Court blocked the policy and ruled the federal government had exceeded its authority in imposing it.
The withdrawal of the emergency mandate is effective today Wednesday 26th January 2022.
It remains unclear if the Biden administration will attempt to enforce the vaccine mandate via regular mechanisms and if the court will uphold such a decision if they do.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
Regardless of ones position on the Covid-19 vaccine mandate, current data indicates that the vast majority of patients who are succumbing to this virus are people who are unvaccinated. It’s their call but take a moment to just consider the strain their decision is having on the health care system not to mention the overworked medical personnel who also have the right to spend time with their families. Very selfish and inconsiderate on the part of those individuals.
Also, consider the effect their decisions are having on patients whose surgeries are having to be postponed, some life threatening due to lack of hospital beds. This is simply not fair.
I maintain that the vaccine should not be mandatory. Every human being has the inalienable right to decide what foreign substance goes into his body.
These draconian mandates concerning the COVID-19 vaccines give unrestricted authority, to leaders with dictatorial tendencies, to run rough shod over the people they govern. It also creates permanent divisions within the society and unimaginable pain and suffering.
I hope all those spineless, authoritarian leaning misleaders in the Caribbean, such as foul-mouthed Gaston Browne and obdurate Comrade Ralph, would take heed.