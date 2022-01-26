US Supreme court strikes down Biden’s vaccine mandate; administration withdraws requirement in response

Forbes - Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 at 1:49 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

The Biden Administrational announced Tuesday that it is dropping its emergency rule that required all large private employers to require Covid-19 vaccines or regular tests,  after the Supreme Court blocked the policy and ruled the federal government had exceeded its authority in imposing it.

The withdrawal of the emergency mandate is effective today Wednesday 26th January 2022.

It remains unclear if the Biden administration will attempt to enforce the vaccine mandate via regular mechanisms and if the court will uphold such a decision if they do.

Read more

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-topic

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

2 Comments

  1. Mark
    January 26, 2022

    Regardless of ones position on the Covid-19 vaccine mandate, current data indicates that the vast majority of patients who are succumbing to this virus are people who are unvaccinated. It’s their call but take a moment to just consider the strain their decision is having on the health care system not to mention the overworked medical personnel who also have the right to spend time with their families. Very selfish and inconsiderate on the part of those individuals.
    Also, consider the effect their decisions are having on patients whose surgeries are having to be postponed, some life threatening due to lack of hospital beds. This is simply not fair.

  2. Ibo France
    January 26, 2022

    I maintain that the vaccine should not be mandatory. Every human being has the inalienable right to decide what foreign substance goes into his body.

    These draconian mandates concerning the COVID-19 vaccines give unrestricted authority, to leaders with dictatorial tendencies, to run rough shod over the people they govern. It also creates permanent divisions within the society and unimaginable pain and suffering.

    I hope all those spineless, authoritarian leaning misleaders in the Caribbean, such as foul-mouthed Gaston Browne and obdurate Comrade Ralph, would take heed.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.