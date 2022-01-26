US Supreme court strikes down Biden’s vaccine mandate; administration withdraws requirement in response

The Biden Administrational announced Tuesday that it is dropping its emergency rule that required all large private employers to require Covid-19 vaccines or regular tests, after the Supreme Court blocked the policy and ruled the federal government had exceeded its authority in imposing it.

The withdrawal of the emergency mandate is effective today Wednesday 26th January 2022.

It remains unclear if the Biden administration will attempt to enforce the vaccine mandate via regular mechanisms and if the court will uphold such a decision if they do.

Read more