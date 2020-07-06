US to withdraw visas for foreign students with online-only classes

Jamaica Observer - Monday, July 6th, 2020 at 7:53 PM
According to an AFP story appearing in the Jamaica Observer, the United States said today it would not allow foreign students to remain in the country if all of their classes are moved online in the fall over the coronavirus crisis.

“Nonimmigrant F-1 and M-1 students attending schools operating entirely online may not take a full online course load and remain in the United States,” US Immigration and Custom Enforcement said in a statement.

Students in such programs “must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction to remain in lawful status,” it said.

F-1 students pursue academic coursework and M-1 students pursue “vocational coursework”, according to ICE.

