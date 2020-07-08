US visas to be revoked for online only foreign students: Harvard and MIT sue US government in response

According to a Fox Business report, Harvard and MIT are suing the US department of Homeland Security in response to a new rule by ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) effectively expelling foreign students from US universities who are forced to take online only courses in the fall due to COVID-19,

“By all appearances, ICE’s decision reflects an effort by the federal government to force universities to reopen in-person classes,” Harvard wrote in a press release. “The effect — and perhaps even the goal — is to create as much chaos for universities and international students as possible.”

Read full story