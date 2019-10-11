UWP concerned over security of members and for leader Lennox Linton

The United Workers Party (UWP) is concerned about the security of its leader, Lennox Linton and its members contesting the upcoming general elections.

The President of the UWP Isaac Baptiste told Dominicanewsonline that his concerns intensified following the circulation of a video showing a Caucasian man walking to the doorsteps of Linton’s home towing a small suitcas behind him.

There have been videos circulating on social media that have been labelled as fake news with supporters of the ruling Dominica Labour Party and the opposition UWP pointing fingers at each other over their production.

The story circulating online behind the video of the Caucasian man is that the man was caught on camera visiting Mr. Linton and the briefcase supposedly contained millions of dollars – notably, the man can be seen looking in the direction of the camera at several points in the video.

However, Baptiste said the opposition leader has made it clear that he does not know the gentleman and he has no business dealing, “whether it is about elections or whatever with this gentleman.”

In defense of his leader, Baptiste said all Dominicans who knows Linton knows that he is trustworthy, honest and “once he speaks to an issue, he is frank and straightforward on the issue. What we are concerned about as a party is the security of Mr. Linton and our candidate for this general election,” he remarked.

Baptiste is convinced that whoever is the mastermind behind the videos are cronies of the DLP.

“They are trying to change the narrative of the discussion at the national level, which is there must be electoral reform before the next general election, that the Prime Minister and Minister for Finance must account to the nation with respect to the [alleged] missing monies under the CBI Programme,” Baptiste told our newsroom.

But Baptiste said the latest situation tells a story of the seriousness of this general election.

“It is clear to us that the Dominica Labour Party at the national level are not the ones in control of their campaign and foreign individuals have slowly taken over the campaign of the opponent DLP,” Baptiste indicated.

He is also calling on National Security Minister Rayburn Blackmoore to make statement regarding the need for protection and for a clean election.

“It is not enough to go on the political platform and make noise,” he stated. “It is now a serious issue. Dominicans need to be concerned as to who is in charge of this campaign of the Dominica Labour Party…”

Baptiste added, “They need to be concerned of the fear of criminal activity and the fear of lives being lost at this upcoming election.”

Meantime, in a Facebook post earlier today Linton said “when the campaign to assassinate my character fails, the criminal enterprise will assassinate me. Then, hopefully, the passport money pirates, will be free to enjoy their billion-dollar loot without let or hindrance. And life will go on? Just like that?”.