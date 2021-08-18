UWP condolence message on passing of Kathlyn St. Hilaire

UWP EXTENDS CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILY, FRIENDS & ASSOCIATES OF THE DECEASED MRS. KATHLYN St. HILAIRE
The Executive of the United Workers Party-TEAM Dominica offers heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and associates on the sudden passing of their dear loved one, Mrs. Kathlyn St. Hilaire. We are especially sorry that the family, friends and associates are having to cope with the loss at this time of additional stress brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This unprecedented health emergency has limited the ability of loved ones and communities to gather and observe the cultural traditions that help the process of grieving the loss of loved ones. The need to come together to fight this disease is paramount at this time, as this pandemic continues to pose threats to the world and Dominica.
We wish speedy recovery to those who have been infected and are undergoing treatment. We call on all Dominicans to continue to follow the protocols published and broadcast by Dominica’s Health Authorities, as we work together to contain the spread of this virus.
As we share in your moment of sorrow, please know that you’re in our thoughts and prayers.
Sincerely
NICHOLAS GEORGE (Mr.)
General Secretary
United Workers Party-TEAM Dominica
15 Comments
Sleep In Eternal Peace with the ancestors Kathlyn. Still cant believe you are gone but I am comforted to know that heaven has gotten another smiling angel so fare thee well till we meet again on the other side
Egbert, Brian, Caleb, Dee-Dee, Jane and Janey and the rest of the family hold strong and be of good courage
@ds
Please STOP your propaganda immediately!
Can you prove that the UWP told her and others NOT to take the vaccine? My comments were moderated by DNO for saying less than that but I see you got a FREE pass here. Let us hope its a mistake on their part and they caution you too or ask for the evidence. I will always say Dca will never move forward because too often the rules change for some based on unknown reasons.
ADMIN: That was an unfortunate oversight on our part.
Lennox Linton’s position is that vaccination should not be mandatory which is almost identical to the Prime Minister’s position.
Vaccination should not be mandatory says Dominica’s opposition leader
PM Skerrit: Vaccination will not be mandatory in Dominica
Individual’s within the party may hold their own views. However, anyone making such sweeping claims about the UWP’s position would need to provide the quote or the source for that claim.
Very insensitive. Where does this come in? Kathleen was a such pleasant woman. A big heart. Where does the story about a “vaccine come in”? You and all the others in the vaccine war – Those vaccinated against those “not vaccinated should realize that the enemy is subtle and is using those to hate one another. God is love and sees how we come ..hating those who are not vaccinated not realizing that we are at war with ourselves. Do some research
Stop those things and sympathize with the family.
My condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. However at the expense of sounding as a cold-hearted person, which I’m not, I will say that it’s not a bad thing that we see a death in Dominca associated with the Covid-19 pandemic. Take Gramoxone as an example, when was the last time you heard of someone dying from drinking that stuff in Dominca? There was a time when it was common but because of the deaths associated over time ignorant people have come to fear and respect it. Same here with the Covid virus. When a few more people die from the effects of the virus the loud mouth deniers and stubborn hesitant individuals will come to their senses quickly. Hoping that her death will not be in vain but will scare the deniers to go do the right thing and get the vaccine available and follow the protocols. The very young and those who are immuno compromised have an excuse for not getting the vaccine but diabetes is a condition why people need to get the vaccine.
The stupidity crisis is also one the government should have energy for. As seen from your insensitive comment, it is also rampant in Dominica and needs addressing.
To the family and friends of Mrs. St. Hilaire i want to extend my heartfelt condolences. I pray that you look to God who is the Father of all Strength, all comfort and consolation in this difficult time. Kathlyn was a very friendly, respectful and vivacious person. The last time I saw her at her work place we shared some jokes. May she rest in peace.
Is not Corona that kill her, allu not seeing her size? Diabetes or high blood pressure would had take her before time.
What the government have to do is keep the same energy for the obesity crisis in our community.
Your comment is highly offensive to be published. Like so many, you have the audacity to pass judgement. Next time, be sensitive to her loved ones please. Keep your comments to yourself and instead engage in preventing the spread. Most of all, we pray for you to not to be judged. Her Best Friend.
Family in Mourning, I totally agree with your comment. Some people are just too damn insensitive and care only about themselves. People, think about other people before you open your mouth or comment. Then you will see a difference in the world.
Sometimes all u Dominicans just don’t know all u place.. smh. RIP young lady
Oh my goodness.
This is soooo insensitive.
What is wrong with humans?
I’m lost for words.
Anyway, condolences to the family.
Are you serious? What would be the reason to post something so insensitive?
Judging by your poor grammar (“would had take her”), your mother didn’t address your stupidity crisis. I suggest you address that first before you go out making suggestions about crises (that’s the plural of crisis just in case you needed a definition). Stay safe
Ti Garcon, ti brain.
Heartfelt condolences to the family and friend of Kathlyn. May her bright smile always be remembered by everyone who came in contact with her during her life on this earth. Rest in peace.