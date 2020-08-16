UWP speaks out on incident involving Danny Lugay being taken into police custody

Opposition leader, Lennox Linton and Roseau North MP, Danny Lugay, have put out a statement via Facebook addressing a recent incident where Lugay was taken into police custody and subsequently released.
Linton and Lugay gave their account of the incident and expressed their concerns over their safety with regard to the way the matter was handled.
Lugay stated the reason given to him for being taken in for questioning by the police was because they “received credible information that some persons were posing a threat to the prime minister’s residence”.
He also claims that he was physically assaulted by a police officer when being put into the vehicle which was driven to police headquarters.
Lugay insists that the claim which he said that the police made about him being in the Prime Minister’s driveway was fabricated and has vowed that he will seek his day in court.
“…But that physical assault on me, somebody has to pay; we are going to court,” he stated in reference to his own claims of being physically assaulted by the police.
Lugay gives details of the incident in the video below.
132 Comments
You said you went a and drop Lennox at his house. Lennox lives way below the PM house.
What were you doing with Lennox ……………….?
Danny you are a trouble maker and you think people scared of you.
You are possessed. You need to repent.
I have personally visited the White House in Washington, the residence of the president of America and I’ve also passed by #10 Downing street, the residence of the Prime minister of England. With Skerritt living in a house costing $64,000 per month, being paid for by citizens, we have a right to go in the vicinity of our asset, though temporary as it may be. No one entered the propert, neither did I enter the properties in England and Washington. To insinuate that the public cannot go in the area near the house or drive on the street past the house is absurd. Danny didn’t enter upon the boundaries of the property, so why does Skerritt feel he cannot be in the public road. Some persons trespassed into his alleged property in Vielle Case but no one entered his residence in Morne Daniel. If he feels threatened is because he’s afraid of his people, suggesting that he’s doing wrong things to piss people off and they have a right to protest.
That is the most nonsensical comment I have read so far on the matter and I’m not surprised you wrote such comment that is all I will tell, wallow in your nonsense, Lol.
I notice that the comments are of the same theme –which is built on “dictatorship”, condemning the Prime Minister and the police
I see that you all are speaking about “Danny Lugay” as if he is a saint–but I have memories of his attitude and conduct, from since 5 or 6 years ago right into the broadcasting of the National budget, just the other day; nothing is saintly in those conducts
I am sure that some of you people know it too–but you all are using the mind of the “ignorant” those who were in the dark when things were happening or being said–to justify you all complaints which have no grounds
A man who openly said about another man “if I wasn’t a believer I would do it” –that “do it” means taking another man’s Life; what about that makes Dany Lugay a saint?
The majority of Dominicans know what’s up; so keep on huffing & puffing among yourselves. PM Skerrit will be removed from his seat only by God’s Will–take it or leave it
Liz, opposition forces have a plan to remove Skerrit by any means necessary. Legal did not work with 18 to 3 defeat. Their behavior demonstrate that they have some quid pro quo promise to fulfil so they are grasping at strays to justify to justify the harassment of the PM to weaken his public support. They are even trying to manipulate the police in an effort to neutralize and prevent them from carrying out their duty to protect the PM.
They are making the rental a cause because no one is buying the lies of “dictatorship.” None of their accusations can be presented as evidence that the PM has broken any law or has tried to prevent anyone from enjoying their human rights or their democratic rights. Their methods are “give a dog a bad name and hang it” So they are trying to put a stigma of “dictatorship” on the Dr Dr.
If we had a dictatorship there is no way their misbehavior would be accepted. Everyone knows how dictators treat their enemies.
They prove the…
Joseph, I won’t say that PM Skerrit will remain our Prime Minister forever, but I know that he will not be moved unless it is God’s Will; and it will be with great honor–because he deserves it.
Also, I know that there are people of God, who continues intercession to God on his behalf, our prayers are being heard.
His devilish opponents have no power and authority against him; God wants nothing to do with the minds of greed, envy, jealousy, darkness, and futility: His back is turned against those as such–their disgusting works will never prevail
Maybe you should not continue to make yourself look like the fool you appear to be and read the Bible for yourself for once. I have given you some reading ASSIGNMENTS. After reading the assignments, maybe you will be able to serve God correctly, and not your money god in Morne Daniel, so that way I will help you to probably have a prayer in hell to go to HEAVEN.
1 Timothy 6:10 10For the love of money is a root of all kinds of evil.
Luke 20:25 25. He said to them, “Then give back to Caesar what is Caesar’s, and to God what is God’s.”
1 Peter 2:13-17 13Submit yourselves for the LORD’s sake to every human authority: whether to the emperor, as the supreme authority………….
@ElizabethLinaXavier, let me refresh your memory that Skerrit said for the world to hear to his supporters, go up to the faces of the opposition and call them traitors. He exhorted them to do it in the streets, in the Supermarket, even in the church. Now what is your retort.? If Danny is violent with his statement, then so is Skerritt.
Anon your words: Isn’t the same Danny who threatened to take out a certain lawyer?
Why don’t you, Anon, for once deal with the issue at hand? Why muddy the water? Accusing Mr. Lugay of some unsubstantiated allegation does not negate the wrong that was done to him.
If you were a student and were to be graded on your comment, you would have been given zero for irrelevance.
Ibo please. These are not unsubstantiated allegations. This is why people don’t listen to you guys. There seem to be so much hypocrisy. I agree with you that this is a separate matter but Danny did threaten the lives of several individuals on the political platform of the UWP.
ADMIN: He did not directly mention any individual’s name but he was charged with inciting murder.
Lugay said at a political rally in 2014 that there are some people who “deserve to die” for keeping Dominica back.
The case was eventually thrown out for want of prosecution: https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/crime-court-law/breaking-news-court-throws-out-danny-lugay-matter/
A freedom fighter learns the hard way
that it is the oppressor who defines the nature of the struggle
and the oppressed is often left no recourse but to use methods that mirror those of the oppressor. At a point one can only fight fire with fire!
– Nelson Mandela –
Dominicans…go figure!
My hero. As i said only way to find equilibrium to any force applied is to respond with an equal opposite force. It is a law of nature and physics. To overcome that force a greater opposing force must be applied.
I rest my case!!
Agreed about force, the silent majority is a bigger force than the uwp force and they are running out of patience .
Just wait and see. YOU will be the first one to run!
Why are you attributing the words of Nelson Mandela to something that has no resemblance, what is your motive for doing this, wow. Dominicans have already figured it out, numbers do not lie. Dominicans are simple not interested in the silly childish antics of the UWP.
Gary, they are trying to create the impression about themselves, that they are knowledgable when actually, they are making an idiot of themselves. How pitiful!
The primary problem that continues to plague us as Dominicans is that we continue to surrender our power to Politicians and then we look elsewhere and usually outside of ourselves to outside forces to save us.
The situation is simple. If we have problems in Dominica, why can’t we unite on solving those problems. In recent times, it has become much clearer to many where we must begin.
Listening to Danny Lugay, and Lennox Linton, yesterday morning both of them could not slings two words together that alone tells me that they were lying lies lies anyway who on earth in their right minds would want to believe Lennox Linton, words except his block heads supporters.
Lennox Linton, and Danny Lugay, and supporters of that so-called Workers clowns party, if anyone try or hurt Dr Skerrit prime minister of Dominica or his family there will be war enough is enough we are no longer willing to stand by and let Linton, and his looney bin supporters think they can do as they like this nonsense have to stopped the train 🚉 is beginning to derail action must be taken now.
…… You not even Dominica. But thanks for the cry for was. Remember it was Melissa who first introduced the intent of violence in Dominica’s elections. Then Charlie sent for the RSS. The PM told Dominicans to throw hot water on UWP candidates. With all that the UWP has kept its composure. And now you are calling for war. Should UWP eventually call for war after how much they have been touched, pushed and harassed?
@Man bites dogs What the hell do you know about war? If is war you calling for in Dominica, then what do you and Parry expect to happen?
PLEASE READ!!!!!!!!!
Revelation 13:10
@Observer, Hope you observed the verbal attacks on Melisa children. Hope you observed how her business place was looted on the infamous D-day.
Now you want to put her in the advance of violence. She put out a warning, that was all. So you expected her to keep quiet after people looted her place selectively.
When war comes it will not be from the PM and his family. They will not know the how or when because no one want them involved. We know you have observed Vigilante action. So warn you folks to stop the harassment of the PM and his family. We have turn all four cheeks, we have no more to turn. Stop, Stop, Stop, Stop. NOW!
You poor little man! You will be the first to run and ask for mercy…!
@ Joseph John. I am so sorry that Melissa did not say she had her hit men. I am sorry that RSS did not shoot up the village of Salisbury.
I would like you to highlight to me where you have seen the opposition advocate or engaged in any violence. It was my party The Dominica Labour Party has changed the dynamics of Dominica’s politics. Why, because there is a lot of money involved, and maybe you, just maybe you @ JOSEPH JOHN is a part of the money laundering (stealing Dominica’s money) and your prime minister admitted about the billions in parliament which is not in the treasury, and maybe as I said above it could be the reason you are so vociferously and so angrily defending this corruption against poor people in Dominica.
But I am glad you have trained your attention to me, because people like you cannot deal with truth, honesty, and integrity. So you can defend all the corruption that YOU know about, the best of us will eventually prevail and return Dominica to civility.
Damn you really a dog bitter not even one thumps up?? My God boss you really a dirty dog bitter
@Gary
Gary, welcome back! Didn’t see any postings from you for quite awhile. I really thought the Coronavirus got the better of you. Happy to know that you are alive and well.
Gary ……., your comments are perfectly nonsensical as usual. You are just being accusatory. You have added NOTHING but your profound ignorance to the debate.
Do you think that what happened to Danny Lugay, the lawfully elected parliamentary representative of the area, where he was accosted and subjected to physical, emotional and psychological abuse, was that right?
Speak to the issue not about me. The FOOL speaks about people, the WISE discusses Ideas.
Didn’t you see the posting sent to you August 5, 2020, so sad you missed it. Here is a reprint.
Who gave you the authority to judge the well-being of Dominicans or the state of affairs in the Country. How do you arrive at such nonsense. Do you think such nonsense can alter the facts and evidence as to the reality of the things that are happening in the Country. Your comment is not from someone with a rational mind but form an awful political operative whose sole purpose is to distort facts and evidence. When will you stop writing nonsense and think, hope is not the last thing a human being loses, it is life.
When you made the comment “Skerrit is just a fleeting illusion” I wonder if you really understand the meaning of illusion, is this an illusion, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l4TscxZyNHA. You seem to always enjoy the comfort of the opinions you express without ever giving thought as it relates to facts and evidence, how long can you sustain such deception.
As to the Coronavirus, it is the list of my worries, what most concerns me is the tag team of Politicians and the Medical Priesthood unleashing their arbitrary draconian Laws, a topic for another time. Why are you accusing me of being accusatory. I ‘m always bewildered by your response to me, I’m bewildered because you accuse me of something and it is the thing that you do. Why such trickery and deceptive behavior. Do you know what a debate is, when you post your comments are adding to the debate in regard to the issues happening in the Country. Your constant comments of distorting facts and you’re demonizing rhetoric towards members of the Government is not adding to any debate pertaining to the issues taking place in The Country.
As to Hon. Danny Lugay, yes, he is legally elected as a Pal Rep. Don’t you ever question his behavior as a Pal Rep.
To be continued.
When The Hon. Danny Lugay was brought in for questioning were you there, were you the one who made the diagnosis which you are claiming subjected him to physical, emotional and psychological abuse. Don’t you see how silly and irresponsible you are, this is exactly the mod us oprandi you partake in daily with your comments. Do you know how ludicrous you sound with the last sentence of your comment, such words means nothing to me, but to you, it is part of your art and trickery in deflecting your deceptive behavior not taking responsibility for your attitude and manner in which you post your comments.
That’s how the police are, quick to behave like a gang cause they have guns and they can slap you and you obviously can’t retaliate. That’s why when they crying for salary increase I does just laugh
Do not forget in Minneapolis in the state of Minnesota, when people could not take anymore, and the when power was employed, they abandoned the precinct and the hunter became the hunted.
@de Observer, I am glad that you recognise that let it be a waning to you lots!!!!
It’s official, Dominica is rogue state. It is nothing more, at present, than a pariah country.
Dominica doesn’t have a legitimate Police Force. What it has is a gang of hired guns. Many of the individual officers act like paid mercenaries.
If Skerrit were to focus, like a laser beam, on the ever ailing economy as he does in harassing, intimidating, arresting the members of the Opposition, the country would have been the bread basket of the Eastern Caribbean probably the entire region.
Dominica needs a TIME OUT from Skerrit and his gangbangers to breathe again and restore true democracy and abundant posterity for all Dominicans regardless of political affiliation.
That is the vision labor party has always had for this country. As soon as they won i knew it. All those singing bring back the milk and honey…. you got it.
The youth are the future of dominica, holding on to the past will leave us stuck in the past. Stop voting for party. Vote for change, demand change before it is too late. Look at Venezuela, Haiti thats where we headed.
The day of reckoning is upon us. I never in my wildest dream thought we would turn to this. Where are all the brave men who served Dominica during the days of the dread and the the Grenada revolution. Where are the abled body men who stand for justice, truth, Democracy, and freedom of expression. This lunatic has been emboldened by our inaction and it is only going get worst from there. To find equilibrium every force or action requires equal and opposing force or action. The likes of skerrit is what leads to civil unrest.
You are so laughable, the day of reckoning is displaying itself right before your eyes. Why are you deceiving yourself, face reality and stop your silly wishful thinking, the people of Dominica are not interested in the silly nonsensical antics of The UWP. We live in a democracy the people have spoken at the ballot box. Revolutions or change in a Country are not brought about by childish and clownish issues fabricated by disgruntled Politicians. The people of Dominica know when it is a time for change.
The brave fearless SSU men who ushered us out of the last dread crisis and helped liberate Greneda are sadly missed today. I remember them like yesterday; Shadow, Butcher, Nevo, Melo, Alpe, Smith, Mility, Sheeply, Bertrand, Philbert (Gwigwi), Albert, Pelican, Diggs, Joel, Bolo, Letang, Ferrol(s). Those names still resonate today….heroes!
These guys were no nonsense and would never let Skerrit do the things he is doing. Many of them have since migrated to greener pastures and a few to the great beyond but they will never be forgotten. I sincerely hope those who are still able will be willing to help rebuild and redirect the force when the time comes. These guys were the real SSU in their days and not the BS boys with toys in green uniforms walking round with chest ups who can only teargas people. Put them in real jungle warfare they would cower in fear…..but that time is coming when going into the jungle may be their greatest failure and downfall of Skerit. Mark my word
Every sensible Dominican should vehemently reject and denounce these Gestapo-like tactics of this despotic JUNTA. Today it is Danny Lugay, tomorrow it could quite possibly be you. Skerrit is emotionally wounded as his eggshell ego has taken a tremendous beating from the public for his $768 000 per year new palace paid for by taxpayers.
No amount of scare tactics, military might, propaganda, threats, intimidation, persecution, victimization, brutality can avert the people’s determination to right this colossal wrong.
if A DICTATORSHIP WERE IN DOMINICA THERE WILL BE NO UWP!
No. if skerrit had his way there would be no opposition and you would be his slave. He was the lunatic in possi shouting we do not need opposition and the possi retards were clapping
Keep on being Hitler’s Gestapo.
DNO, I’m posing a question to you, are you one of the enablers of this dictatorship, why can’t you allow free speech to rein? It seems you are encouraging this censorship to stiffle our dictatorship.
But , every dog has its day.
Continue to assist Skerit with his evil doings, the judgement is at hand.
ADMIN: To answer your questions: no and we are doing our best with consideration for the law.
Your second line doesn’t seem coherent: “It seems you are encouraging this censorship to stiffle our dictatorship.”
Dominica is a democracy we certainly wouldn’t want to encourage dictatorship or stifle democracy…
DNO – there’s some reasoning to what’s being expressed here, as I’ve noticed that you’re at times (more often than not) playIng into the hands of this questionable man called Prime Minister?
The million dollar question is have you been bought but this evil regime or are you singing for your supper?
ADMIN: We believe in your right to express that opinion, but once again, we have not been bought.
Interestingly, there are many who are openly critical of us who would disagree with you – they accuse us of the opposite bias.
“DNO, I’m posing a question to you, are you one of the enablers of this dictatorship, why can’t you allow free speech to rein?”
That is neither a fair nor appropriate question!
You must understand that there is no such thing as free speech in Dominica, especially when people are vulnerable to frivolous law suit!
Although we know that the submissions are simply the opinions of those of us who are wary of Roosevelt corruption and brave enough to talk about him and his corrupted behavior of all forms.
In the event the administration were to print every comment You might find they become liable to A libel law suite; defined as a published false statement that is damaging to a person’s reputation; the comments written by someone on DNO can be term written defamation.
The Administration must protect themselves from such law suits.
DNO, you should write your “response” to those commentators, apart from their own. I want to like your response–especially for that 2nd line, but if I do I would be liking the comment –which I don’t like–oh boy!
CURLY CANNOT READ AND UNDERSTAND.TYPICAL UWP
Clown keep walking with your eyes closed
In today’s world where everyone is standing up against police brutality and other forms of abuse of power, this situation deserves the attention of Caricom, United Nations Human rights group.
Such brazen and disrespectful harassment by the police regarding the treatment of a human being, more so member of parliament is against the law.
Mr Lugay must now take the officers involved to court and make them pay because these officers are ignorant of the laws of Dominica.
Mr Lugay must now sue police force of Dominica for all forms of abuse, harassment n emotional n physical trauma..
Mr Lugay must now Sue the State for the same..
Mr Lugay must make his concerns be known to the international court..
Such rogue n infested officers should be placed on suspension With immediate effect pending investigations.. This is just nonsense…
Dominica is a Democratic country n police must be held accountable.. Especially that so call squad who instill fear in people.
Mr Lugay Sueeeeeeeee…
You see, Skerrit learned well from his masters in Beijing. That’s exactly how they operate in Hongkong, intimidating the citizen and the liberal opposition. Dominicans need to stand up and smell the coffee before it is too late!!
What is all this ranting about. Are you a witness to the incident regarding Hon. Danny Lugay. Do you know the facts first hand as it relates to the incident. Why all this nonsense about rogue infested officers. Do you know the officers involved.
The Hon.Danny Lugay said is going to sue the police for the way
he was handle when he was brought in for questioning, yes, he has the right to do so if he thinks he was assaulted unnecessary by the police. I hope the Hon. Danny Lugay keeps his word and do sue as he says and not just making obituary threats of suing just to politicize the incident, so in the meantime why don’t you sit and see what happens, and if this really goes to Court we will all know the facts of the matter, so long for such silly ranting.
I often wonder why the authorities don’t set higher educational requirements for police recuits. These police officers are so stupid, it’s not funny. Some of them behave like goons.
They don’t want the clever ones in the force. They could be trouble. They want the stupid ones that are blindly loyal and do anything for a few dollars.
There are those in the force with degrees they pack them on the side to give those uneducated goons position.. bloody fools
Why are these guys even allowed to get close to the Prime Minister’s resident nor? Dem Man think they above the law. They going and block de Prime Minister drive and not expect to get arrested? The Police should beef up security for the PM and his family. Dem man really looking for daiba in DA wee. Lennox and Lugay think they can create an atmosphere in DA where they can call on Trump to remove the democratically elected PM and put Lennox in Office. Pompeo tried that in Venezuela and failed. We well ready for them to try that in DA wee.
ADMIN: The account that has come out so far is that they were driving on the public road when they were stopped by police.
You stated that they were blocking/intended to block the Prime Minister’s driveway as if it were fact.
If you have that evidence please provide it.
@admin, i don’t know about you, but i would be more inclined to believe the words of the Police officer than the politician. If the officer said he had credible evidence that Lugay’s car or a vehicle resembling the one driven by Lugay was seen blocking or attempting to block the PM’s drive, he would have every reason for questioning Lugay about this incident. The fact that Lugay was released could be that CCTV at the PM’s residence would show weather it was his vehicle or not. This incident should be investigated since it involves the safety of the Prime Minister and his family. I would say the same if it was an incident involving the Leader of the Opposition and his family or any other member of parliament.
ADMIN: Thank you, that is a reasonable point.
To date the police have not issued a statement about what transpired nor has Danny Lugay been charged.
If the police provide an official account we will publish that as well.
To Admin:: Just curious, why would you make such statement. There are so many comments made regarding police brutality against Hon. Danny Lugy, the people who made these comments won’t there on the scene or witnesses to his arrest, you have not corrected them, it’s alleged. I am not against you for pointing out the facts as to what really happened, it’s just the inconsistency, singling out one comment.
When you say quote “The account that has come out so far is that they were driving on the public road when they were stopped by police” is such statement verified from a DNO reporter on the scene or eyewitnesses telling you what took place. Your statement sounds like the latter (correct me if I’m wrong). I am somewhat disappointed you did not have a reporter covering the event to report the facts. Your above story is based on a face book posting.
ADMIN: We are unable to have reporters everywhere at all times. We have reported on the UWP’s account of the situation as they have gone public.
We are not claiming the UWP account is true or untrue just a matter of public record. We will challenge or remove unsubstantiated rumours that assign guilt (to any party) as they may be libelous in nature.
To date, the police have not charged Lugay with a crime or publicly refuted the UWP’s account despite having the opportunity to do so. If the police release their account of the incident we will publish that as well.
ADMIN: Thanks for your reply, it shows your commitment to good journalism and your receptiveness to accept criticism from your readers.
The entire DLP leadership and their most loyal members are utterly paranoid. The question here is… why. What have they got to hide?
Its ….. like you tht keep hindering this country from progressing
But DNO you posed pictures above about the demonstration and the promise of more demonstration by the CCM. Then Lugay said they were on the public road, but the report and pictures said that is not true. Then he said he was taking Lennox home.
The report above with pictures are not helping Danny’s credibility.
I wish he would take this matter to court. opposition forces like to take matters to court. All they have is a suite case.
ADMIN: Our article does not support what you said.
The protest and police incident with Lugay happened a day apart.
The only picture in this article is of Linton and Lugay outside the police headquarters.
Dominica has lost its pride can skerrit and his cabal stop the politics and come together to develop the country you in power all ready just work together stop acting like a two years old skerrit and his cabal you all need to grow up Luray sue them
Authoritarianism in any color, flavor, shape or form should never be tolerated. Not sure if the initiator of this incident will ever be determined; however, the fact that we ate at this unfornate point of discussing this level of alleged police harrasment does not reflect well on this country.
That being said, several of the posters here who are rightfully appalled by this incident, have had little or no concern or sympathy for the similar plight of African Americans in the US.
Per MLK: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.”
Well Dominicans need to face the facts…you went to the polls and elected Skerrit and the other members of the corrupt gang ..Shame on the lot of you especially the Dominican intelligentsia, feeders at the trough like Parry Bellot and Tony Astaphan. and all the hiders in the bushes like former Cabinet Secretaries
Wow, what facts Dominicans has to face, your perceived facts. Facts are not what you want it to be, to validate your political agenda. LOl, The people you are quick to demonize all have in some manner contributed their time and service to Dominica, what is your contribution. You had the opportunity to make a contribution to your Country when the Country needed you, you turned your back, and today you are asking Dominicans to face facts. A wise person, a true “Dr” would measure his belief to evidence not to his own facts.
Mary, our country would have been so much better of if these people you are referring to never ever had contributed their time and service to Dominica. What have they done for the country? They sold us out to China in return for a few rotten roads, bridges and substandard heath facilities. To top it all they selling thousands of OUR passport in return for what? A few substandard apartments and dodgy hotel investments, all of which will never ever yield a cent for the coffers. If one looks very careful at the entire CBI situation it must be clear even to a blind man like you that the figures just don’t add up. In conclusion Dominica would have been much better of if that French man had stayed in Guadeloupe!
Gary you should ask him some facts as wey de DAAS money, What happened to the Jamaica banana industry and why no one fought for justice for the three men who were murdered by fire on carnival day. Or for Timothy. Or for stoning ministries or for burning the registry or for beating up Ferdinand Frampton. FACTS !
Was something planned by uwp forces. No one is above the law. Lugay was arrested , questioned and released, normal police procedure of due process. But people are inciting violence and pointing fingers at people who were not involved in the arrest. These people exercised their democratic right to vote the party of their choice, but the losers are blue vex. The police are exercising their mandate/duty. If those people believe that there was false arrest they can take the matter to court. But opposition forces are demonstrating a profile of “remove Skerrit by any means necessary” with the pretense of seeking social justice. Those chick chick largent are usuing the rental of the Dr Dr official home to spread spite like they did on February 17, 2017 ( uwp D-Day).
ADMIN: The police have not confirmed that he was arrested, he was taken into police custody and released.
So DNO you are his lawyer. Taken into custody, arrested, what is the difference. He was not charged but he was detained for questioning. Did the police do all that by telephone because of social distancing. You think I am a first grader like Lennox and Lugay.
ADMIN: Individuals can be taken into custody or detained without being charged with a crime.
Individuals may be arrested without warrant if there is sufficient cause to charge them with an offence and can be detained up to 48 hours at which point they must be brought to a magistrate or released:Criminal Law and Procedure Act, Chapter 12:01
Lugay’s lawyer asked the police if his client was under arrest, (according to Lugay’s account) they did not indicate that he was and subsequently released him.
Buh why he watching linton every two words he say so? He not sure of his story man?; people tired see linton face in story. Roro he like. Super failed leader of opposition. Move tan!
They say it is not a good thing to render evil unto evil; they say when the damage is done it might be best to simply leave it alone!
But; how can victims of victimization easily forget the perpetrators who willfully without cause inflict so much un-call for agonizing pain on their person; and family?
Because of a lack of unity in the country, our nation is fractured; this fracture is worst than most rebellious condition; a rebellious condition is much easier to deal with than a system of hate wickedness and victimization!
Roosevelt uses his so called chief of police whom is nothing more than a puppet; to harass and victimize the opposition members, and supporters.
I yearn for the day when the shoe change to the other foot, when the new powers that be can investigate all of the illegal activities which has taken place in the country over the past twenty-five years, and the culprits including Roosevelt, and that bit of chicken feces they say:
Yes, I yearn for the day when some new government will come along, and investigate that bit of chicken feces; Roosevelt goon which he calls chief of police; and arrest him for talking bad orders from Roosevelt and another culprit playing district attorney; I am referring to Peters; using their illegal advise to harass and arrest the unfortunate as Luga.
Nevertheless; they all who Roosevelt commands to victimize people will be brought to justice!
How can anybody arrest another person even if they stood at the gates of some corrupted so called prime minister?
Only China/Russia such illegal arrest takes place; in a democracy, there is freedom of speech, and movement.
In America I can get out of my house go and stand anywhere I wish, unless there is a legal posted sign stating “no standing;” one similar to a on parking sign!
If their is anybody in Dominica who need to be arrested; it is Roosevelt Skerrit, a French Citizen illegally occupying the office of prime minister!
Sometimes I wonder if you know what you are saying, you also seem to have some sort of memory of convince. Who are you to lecture people on evil. Reading your opening paragraph and your last paragraph don’t you see a paradox, lol, so long Francisco Etienne-Dods Telemaque for you merry-go-round.
Gary, by now every intelligent person who ever read your garbage knows that you are not a totally scholastically educated person.
Illiteracy is your trait; just because a person can stumble through a few words does not mean in a true sense they are literate.
Here is the meaning of paradox – it a seemingly absurd or self-contradictory statement or proposition that when investigated or explained may prove to be well founded or true!
Point out the contradiction or where you believe I contradicted myself.
You see how ……. a person you are?
Guy, if is one thing I ensured in life is a sound education; you need to shut up!
If you are more fluent in patios, stick to that; I don’t speak write, nor understand patios; but dam, although my English might be fragmented sometimes, I can wipe my feet in your face where it pertains to the English langue, and you will not even realize you got kicked in your face by an Elephant. You play with words; don’t know when you are…
Drunken (inebriated) people like to use words that seem big and long but they don’t know when they using them wrong!
I did not attend a smart phone, nor Google college; I went into the real, the physical educational institutions; what you see is what you get.
That is why I write under my given Francisco Etienne-Dods Telemaque on the very day I was born!
Gary , the best way to treat Dood Telamark is to ignore him, paying attention to him just makes him more annoying. Just don’t read his stuff.
Only the lessor of the human species which uses; and survive on instincts rather than sense, calls people out of their name!
A child should be treated like a child; hence this childish metaphor I wrap around your neck: “sticks and stone may break my bones, but useless blowing in the wind talk cannot do me any harm!”
I added to the original which is: “sticks and stones can break my bones but words can do me no harm.”
Your conduct is similar to an illiterate peasants on the plantations expressing themselves in defense against the ignorance of the lessor human!
Read most of what you wrote on DNO and grad yourself; you could not even pass a class in any discipline with a “D.”
In the educational system; if you obtain a “grade D” in a subject that is an indication you should simply drop out of School; since your lack of cognition indicates you have no ability to learn.
All those supporting Skerrit in his destruction of Dominica while at the same time condemning Donald Trump, are as bad, corrupt, greedy, evil, hypocrite and ungodly, just as Satan is, whether they are pastors, priests, Christians, police officers or bear foot people. I know what I said is harsh but truth cannot be a cover-up. In fact I will even go a step further by saying if Trump and Skerrit would switch countries, with Trump being a DLP and the PM of Dominica while Skerrit is Republican and US president I say to you hypocrite that condemn Trump in the US would applaud him in Dominica and at the same time would condemn Skerrit in the US. You that support Skerrit are just flat out evil even if you use the Bible in your evil and hypocrisy. As for me I reject, deny and condemn the evil of both men because they are two of a kind, both evil and both ought to be rejected by people that stand for God and godliness
The opening statement of your comment is so irrational, why don’t you make an informed opinion, not worthless assumptions and innuendos. Why all this gibberish comparison between Trump and Skerrit, if you do not like none of them, then why the comparison, such a Santa Clause comment. You are being silly sitting behind your computer and labeling people evil, do you think that your partisan political beliefs hinged on ignorance decides who is evil. Condemnation and rejection are two things that needs thorough examination.
@Ibo, I quote “what happens to Danny Lugay is exactly what obtains in China, Russia, Belarus” I am surprised you didn’t mention corrupt America and their present president also Lennox Linton, too go on Satan sow your seeds around Dominica I just hope when the flowers grows wild you lots will not cry for your mothers!!!
@BOY!!!
You want to talk about Satan!!? Where the HELL were you when Skerritt announced election. Did you not see the animal head on his shoes, and his little bell summoning the Demons that sent his supporters in a voodoo like ritual frenzy? You have the nerve and to talk about Satan in this forum? How dare you, how dare you behave so foolishly and moronically?
Just remember, in the past, I have told you I would keep reminding you of what you say in here; because reading the history of your posts has led me to conclude that your brain power is dwindling because you do not remember the past.
Harvard, Yale, Columbia, Oxford, Cambridge all offer PhD in history, because remembering the past is very important. And if you do not agree with me, then read the Bible to see how God loves history by delineated the history of generations. – this is very subtle that most Christians do not even understand.
lol (here comes the religious attacks)
Boy you just behave.
@de Observer, darling l sent you seven xxxxxxxes have a nice day as you Americans would say!
All over the world people get arrested as suspects of misbehavior. If there is no confirmation of misbehavior those arrested are released. That is normal police procedure. I have personally experience this in Dominica, no big deal. I have been stop, asked for my driver’s license and allowed to move on in other countries. So why the Skerrit and police character assassination.
Why are educated people and experience senior citizen trying to mislead people to go vile and create all kinds of roro. Trying to put Dominica if regressive mode.
Skerit,the world has seen men that are just as evil as you fall, your day is coming.
With all your ill-gotten gains,all the corruption, all the misappropriation ( nice word for theft ) of the people’s money( billions of it ) and all your satanic behavior will soon come to end.
Pretty soon you will be depressed, stressed, suicidal, asking God ” what did I do to deserve this” ,but your cries will be in vain.
Mark my words, this must come to pass,because the evil men do lives with them.
How can CARICOM, the OECS and other regional organizations that portray themselves as the bastions of democracy still welcome Skerrit into their fold with open arms? Has anyone heard or seen, in recent times, the teargasing of sleeping residents and peaceful demonstrators; armed police, in military fatigue, showing up at law abiding citizens’ homes, at unholy hours in the morning and carting these people off to jail; of people being accused of an attempted coup de’ tat with a truck packed with musical instruments?
The very close relationship of this misguided and simplistic guy with China and Russia, two of the world’s most corrupt and savagely cruel countries, has deluded Skerrit into thinking that, he too, can do likewise and get away with it. What’s most shameful is that there is not one word of admonition or condemnation from any of his CARICOM colleagues.
CARICOM is a useless, toothless group of rapacious and conniving simpletons.
Dominica is now in a dictatorship third world country whats next people being disappeared? There is a big ocean out there with plenty of sharks a body can easily be disposed of in the ocean miles from land by the goon squads late at night with no witnesses. Is that next?
Who gave you the authority to judge the well-being of Dominicans or the state of affairs in the Country. How do you arrive at such nonsense. Do you think such nonsense can alter the facts and evidence as to the reality of the things that are happening in the Country. Your comment is not from someone with a rational mind but form an awful political operative whose sole purpose is to distort facts and evidence. When will you stop writing nonsense and think, hope is not the last thing a human being loses, it is life.
When you made the comment “Skerrit is just a fleeting illusion” I wonder if you really understand the meaning of illusion, is this an illusion, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l4TscxZyNHA. You seem to always enjoy the comfort of the opinions you express without ever giving thought as it relates to facts and evidence, how long can you sustain such deception.
Sorry, the above comment was meant for @
Ibo France
When you say” Dominica is now in a dictatorship third world country what’s next people being disappeared.” is this a fact or your opinion. Do think you are making such statement makes it a fact, wow. It is very easy to sit behind a computer and just say things neglecting the work of thinking rational. I will tell you this it is wishful thinking and a fallacy to write about something you haven’t experienced.
What’s out there in Dominica is a metal atmosphere of ingratitude. The big ocean out there is not responsible for the unnecessary foolishness of words and things we say and imagine about our Country, go find a better way to use your imagination.
Here we go again blah blahing on DNO! Matt In The Morning will be ablaze tomorrow morning with people calling in saying the usual annoying Matt, Matt, Matt as though he can’t hear them.
Friday was protest day and some of you stayed home. This is what happens when dictators feel emboldened. An author once wrote; ” The greatest weapon a dictator has in his hands are the minds of the people”. And yes, Skerrit believes he does.
Now is the time we should all head up the Morne to the Dcan King’ mansion and demand he leave office. Labour, Freedom, UWP, CCM, PSU, WAWU, DTA, DNA and all others. I implore on the political leaders to call out their supporters and head up the Morne before its too late. Matter of fact we should be there already. Too much darn ineffective, useless talk in the country!
I am ready for the call to head up there when the militant patriots make the call. Dcan is crying for a political rebirth. Are we going to sit and keep complaining?
This one thing, maybe two things I want to know: 1. Isn’t Mourn Daniel part of the Roseau North Constituency? 2. Isn’t Danny Lugay the parliamentary representative for Roseau North of which Mourn Daniel is part of? Isn’t it the responsibility of the Parlrep to visit his constituence? How then could he be arrested by the Skerrit army for doing his job? That to me goes beyond harassment . The last time I voted in Dominica I voted for Skerrit and the DLP; but I CANNOT in my good conscience condemn and ask people to reject Donald Trump for destroying our democracy and at the same time condone the evils of Skerrit that are just as bad, if not worse than what Trump is doing here. I think enough is enough and the people should put politics on a side and get rid of this evil man because if we don’t let me remind you that Sin ( Evil) is a reproach / disgrace to any people proverbs 14 :34
Intimidation is one thing, but this is a Parliamentary Representative, who represents an entire constituency in a so called Democracy! so if there is credible information leading to his detention, why is a public explanation by the Parliamentary Representative of Vielle Case, as to why he broke the law, Constitution of the Commonwealth of Dominica, section 76: the Consolidated Fund, not viewed as credible information leading to his detention and or arrest or even an investigation? has our society become so one sided that the law and the lawmen are only concerned with one side of the populace? we shall continue to stand in defiance of this Kleptocratic regime. democracy will be restored and enhanced in time!
What is there to explaine, Lugay as a minister should have known better, when to walk, sit or walk away. It is not what you do but, the way you do it. Not what you say but, the way you say it. The Police asked you to come with us quietly and you stay arguing. You are not on a lead to pull you and say come boy so, the police push you in for wasting their time.. All countries have a system and laws that must be obeyed. No one is above THE LAW. Strip him off the position. Bad influence.
What happened to Danny Lugay is exactly what obtains in China, Russia, Belarus and all other dictatorships. What’s next, a DEATH SQUAD?
DOMINICANS! DOMINICANS! DOMINICANS!
Speak out in acts!
The time for words has passed,
And deeds alone suffice.
John Greenleaf Whittier
Why do you write such nonsense. It does not take an intelligent person to know how silly you are, why China, Russia and Belarus are these the only repressive Countries you can name, Wow. Here is what next, the demise of the UWP through their silly antics. Your such a lousy awful political operative.
Really??? So you believe it is in accordance to civil practice and just to remove a political opponent and put them in jail/prison just because there is an anonymous tip of someone making treats to one of the Heads of State???
So much people does threaten to take down the United States President even on national media and Social Media forums, we doh see FBI or secret service showing up to their house and drag them to jail,,,
Marn sure the law enforcement agents have means and ways to clarify threats without putting hands on people and negatively affecting their personal demeanor in a negative way, especially a person like Lugar who is part of the Parliament and must be available to represent his constituency,,,
Wow, ignorance is a hell of thing. It is sad you do not even know the extent of your ignorance. Why are commenting on things you know nothing about. Here is how silly you are. Your opening sentence of your comment is gibberish. Who is it that decides what is in accordance to civil practice, is it Danny Lugay, or is it you by what you think. What you think something is and what it is, are two different things.
Do have the facts as what happened resulting in the arrest of Danny Lugay, were you there, was Danny Lugay put in jail/prison because the police received credible information that some persons were posing a threat to the prime minister’s residence or was Danny Lugay arrested and brought in for question regarding a tip and released, the latter is what happened, isn’t that what is reported in the above story, so why distort facts to suit your political agenda, Don’t you see how silly you are, and what political partisan beliefs has done to your mind, pity you LOL.
I do know where you reside. You made a statement. “So much people do threaten to take down the United States President even on national media and Social Media forums, where do you see FBI or Secret Service showing up to their house and drag them to jail” Do you know it is a federal felony threatening the President of the United States Code Title 18, Section 871. That is what I meant when I said you do not know the extent of your ignorance, also *link broken*
When you say quote “a person like Lugay who is part of the Parliament and must be available to represent his constituency.” yes, that is true, but being a member of Parliament does not give him immunity from The Laws laid down in our Constitution, he is not above the law, and yes there are protocols and procedures within The Constitution which allows The Hon. Danny Lugay to represent his constituency, and it not what he thinks or what you think is in accordance to civil obedience.
You left out the USA, where they kill you because you are black.
Oh so is the US government that doing dat???
Even a casual observer will realize this. In Dominica, the courts, the police and the electoral system are chokingly controlled by Skerrit and his vigilantes. Instead of trying to improve the very SORRY STATE of the country (high crime, high unemployment, starvation wages, poor healthcare, pothole diseased roads, etc.), this amateurish regime uses the power and the resources of the state to harass, intimidate and pressure members of the Opposition into submission. All these are allowed to happen without one word of condemnation from the regular Media; the Clergy; the Business Sector; the Dominica Bar Association and most of Civil Society.
History will be harsh on these groups. They lie down and did nothing while their country blossomed into a fully fledged DICTATORSHIP.
The attention of the country and the outside world to the multi-million dollar palace has the dictator and his cronies white mad.
P.S. Very hot fire is red but the hottest fire is white.
Isn’t the same Danny who threatened to take out a certain Lawyer?
We have to take our licks because we gave him the opportunity to do it. We had the chance to set Dominica on a recovery road last election. We choose not to.
So take blows.
What is it you are trying to achieve by writing such nonsense. When you make the statement “In Dominica, the courts, the police and the electoral system are chokingly controlled by Skerrit and his vigilantes” wow, what motivates you to write such foolishness. How do you arrive at such a belief. When you make such statements who are you addressing that to, intelligent people, lol. Do you think you can get approval from the institutions mentioned writing such nonsense. Do you know who elected this Government into office, it’s the electorate, not the institutions you are calling for support and bashing them with your ridiculous statements. Do you think the outside world cares about the childish and clownish antics of the UWP.
Do you know what a DICTATORSHIP is. The manner of the demonstration held outside the PM residence, do you think such demonstration would be allowed in a DICTATORSHIP, or such behavior be tolerated at such proximity at the White House or 10 Downing Street.
Well all you good in that country … I don’t understand how is it the the United Nations and other countries are not getting involved in that madness which is happening here.. I mean you have a prime minister who was investigated by Aljazeera for major crimes and the man still prime minister of Dominica wi?? Where in the world that can happen.. you had Panama papers … The man had monfared in morne Daniel.. the man sell passport to NG lap Seng all kind of thing and the man there in office still… Look the man want Dominicans to pay 32 thousand a month wi for a house and young people not finding proper jobs.. working by chinee for 38 dollars a day wi… Boi all you sick in that country boss..
Other organizations and countries will NOT get involved until WE Dcans take matters in our own hands and address our problem. See how Lebanon have been repressed by Hezbollah, Iran and others for so long but the people finally had enough after the explosion at the port in Beruit. Now other nations are jumping in. The rotten political elite are gone. Thats what we need to do NOW. We want to sit and complain but when called upon to take action we do a little protest and run back home when a little tear gas is used until next time.
I am waiting to see if the UWP, DPSU, Freedom and CCM in particular will still run on radio and blah blah instead of calling out the masses in unity to the Morne. We need to tie our waist and head out there until we get the intended results. Then and only then will the UN and other countries help us get out of the mess.
Waw you are so brainwashed. You believe what you see on the news right?
Why can you not comprehend your silliness. Haven’t Dominicans demonstrated to you that they are not interested in any of the silly actions of the UWP, why are you making such a nonsensical plea to organizations and countries seeking to get approval of a political agenda the majority of Dominicans are not interested in. They elected a Government to govern the affairs of the Country, if the Government failed them then they will be removed. Please educate yourself about the purpose and functions of The UN before making a fool of yourself.
64,000 monthly now
While Aljezera was investigating the prime minister, they found out that the culprits involved in the scheme to raise money by selling diplomatic passport was the lawyer of the leader of the opposition and O J Seraphin. I wonder who the real criminals are. The UWP and its supporters are jus a bunch of evil hypcrits.
In all other countries the job of the police is to apprehend the criminal. But under Skerrit the job of the police is to arrest and intimidate good people while they protect wanted criminals. No wonder wanted criminals like Aliereza Monfared could leave all the way from Iran and come to hide in a little country like Dominica when the authorities knew that he was wanted for crimes he committed. In fact in Dominica the known wanted criminal was seen and treated like a hero by top members of our government and police to the point that Skerrit lied to the nation by describing a known wanted Monfared as a good gentlemen. How could a good gentleman be found guilty of theft and is now serving 20 yrs in prison? But these are the criminals our police are protecting while they try their best to arrest Him Lugay and members of the opposition. But all you day is coming you servants of the devil that see to do the will of your father the Devil 😈.
What is going on in DA? Skerrit and his Police Officers think Dominica is Russia?
Worse than that, soon Dominica will be as bad as Zimbabwe used to be under Mugabe. The people need to rise and fight for their freedom. We must not allow this little man from up north get with terrorising us. Nobody in their right mind can overlook and tolerate this kind of behaviour. We can’t keep sitting on the fence and hope for the best while his ‘police force’ grows by the day. Remember, if one is neutral or silent in situations of injustice, one has chosen the side of the oppressor. If an elephant has its foot on the tail of a mouse and you say that you are neutral, the mouse will not appreciate your neutrality.
The opinion you expressed, “soon Dominica will be as bad as Zimbabwe used to be under Mugabe.” what is it that makes you express such opinion. How do you arrive at such an irrational and lunacy prediction, it is only one thing I could think of, that’s your political partisan beliefs. It is sad that’s what you are using to make a prediction and not reason. You must not be led by feelings and emotions brought about by your political partisan beliefs, instead you must be led by reason and argument.
When you say “We can’t keep sitting on the fence and hope for the best while his ‘police force’ grows by the day” What you are doing with this statement is trying to make people see what you think it is, don’t you think other people see things differently from what you think it is. You are entitled to use your mind to create your imagination as to what things mean to you, do not ask others to accept what you imagine, doing this you are in essence taking on The Mugabe personality.
Yes, I’m not finished addressing your silliness. Your statement “if one is neutral or silent in situations of injustice, one has chosen the side of the oppressor” really, you must not just write nice words without validating it to support your belief. Injustice has to be proven in this situation and not just assumed. If Dominicans do not partake in the protest called by The UWP, it is absurd to suggest that their non involvement is a support for an oppressor. It all goes back to what I said to you, what is deemed injustice by you, Linton, Lugay and the supporters of The UWP should not be forced on The people of Dominica to accept.
I am waiting for the day when The Hon. Danny Lugay decides to sue The Police as he said he will do. It would be also interesting to see the evidence brought to support his
lawsuit, actions speak louder than words.
It is very unfortunate that the Government continues to use both private and state operatives (like some well known criminal drug dealers and the some members of the State Police) to harass and intimidate the members of the opposition and private individuals because of their opposing views.
Why would a country like Dominica have to pay over EC$64,000.00 a month for rent to house the Prime Minister and his family at Morne Daniel when there is an official Prime Minister residence at Morne Bruce? Why?
Dmn it man. This is a Democracy. We live in a Democracy.
When is this political harassment of the opposition going to stop? When?
I hope when the tables turn those who are silent today will continue their silence!
It is very sad that intimidation of the opposition has been becoming a regular issue on the island, am wondering what will be next. Hopefully the people of Dominica will wake up some day and decide enough is enough. My people, my people like the saying goes , if you don’t stand for something you will fall for anything. Don’t let TO LATE be your cry,
That is very disappointing… or at least it should be.
I do hope when skerrit is no longer in power, that Freedom GROWS A FKN PAIR and take the reigns.
Blue and Red have failed us repeatedly. Blue is now an easy target and Red “running” all kinds of things, while Blue just runs their mouth.
Dominicans, wake the fk up pls. Its already too late.
To the youth, form a party, i will vote for you all. Just be sure to NOT be diaspora.
@ Darkness, You are really dark. Only a very dark person with a dark heart that’s not able to condemn the wrong they seeing without trying to blame those that are doing good.
Quit speaking on both sides of your mouth! Thats the kind of double edged blade chat Skerrit likes because it tells him we as a people can always be bought and divided for his personal gain.
The diaspora is part of us. Yes, some have betrayed us badly but there are many good Dcans in the diaspora who fight on our behalf every day. We should never paint them all with one brush just like I firmly believe we should never paint all labourites with one brush.
SIGNS OF A DICTATORSHIP IN DOMINICA
It is fast becoming the case (if not already so), that ‘paranoia’ and ‘paranoid personalities‘ are a practical POLICE problem in Dominica.
What is the true stigmata of paranoia? Answer: Police repression of Political opponents that continues unabated on island. So, driving on public Road after a funeral Hon Daniel “aka Danny” Lugay, MP was manhandled and forced out of a vehicle for questioning. Police’s citing was that he posed a threat to PM Skerrit’s life. Hon Lennox Linton, MP – Leader of the Opposition (also present at the screen) was silenced by a Police Officer with accusations of obstruction during the Police’s execution of his duty.
Dictatorships are often characterised by some of the following: suspension of elections and civil liberties; proclamation of a state of emergency; rule by decree; repression of political opponents; not abiding by the rule of law procedures, and cult of personalities.
But when Skerrit will be given a trip up by the US, many others including police officers will go with him. So they know what they protecting. Tell them their days are numbered and only time will tell.
Hold on, you arresting the Parliamentary Representative of the constituency for being in the constituency? are you all in all you right minds in DOM? There should be an extremely large lawsuit filed on Monday morning against the individuals personally and the state. THIS CAN’T GET MORE RIDICULOUSE
Amen. On public road IN his constituency.
Who is preventing you from leaving, lol.
Sorry the above comment was meant for @ Zoeeeeeeeeeeeee.
AA, I agree with you that there should be a court filing, but before that let us have an investigation to get all the facts, this one sided uwp information is not reliable. What does Danny mean by the “public road.?” Was this “public road” near the PM residence .
Was there reasonable cause which made the PM feel his residence was threatened to make the police go into defense mode. I see Linton interviewing and prompting Lugay but Linton was not on the “public road” with him when he was arrested. Then Lugay went into a soliloquy about a police officer who was in Parliament that does not like him personally. That report so far has little credibility. And is just a tool to increase resentment against the Dr Dr.
With all these things taking place in Dominica. The unfairness and victimization really saddens me. I honestly dont feel comfortable here. I need to leave.
Please hurry up and leave, do not come back.
well said PaulT EXCEPT the hygiene explained all the germs are at the back. luckily for that person he/she has somewhere to go to. Society has form into disarray with some people using mops for their hair. Are they white or black?
Leave and go where. You all put him there…So stay and take you blows