VACANCY NOTICE: Cocobay Resort Plant Operations Maintenance Supervisor

Cocobay Resort is a boutique hotel located on the island of Antigua. We are seeking highly motivated and energetic professionals to fill the following positions:
- Plant Operations & Maintenance Supervisor
Successful applicant will be responsible for the supervision of Plant Operations & Supervision of Maintenance Team and should possess:
- Minimum of 5 years’ supervisory experience in Hospitality or similar industry
- Certified training in Electrical Engineering, Plumbing, Refrigeration and HVAC
- Relevant experience in Property, Facilities and Equipment management
- Proven ability to implement maintenance schedules and procedures
- Working knowledge of basic telecoms and electronic systems
- Ability to lift, climb and bend for prolonged periods
- Willingness to work flexible days, hours and shifts
- Clean Police Record and valid Driver’s License
- Responsible for Maintenance, grounds and watersports areas including carpenters, painters and sub-contractors
- Monitor inventory of materials and equipment on daily base, plans the preventative maintenance
- Maintenance Technician
Applicants should possess:
- Minimum of 3 years’ relevant experience in Hospitality or similar industry
- Training in Electrical Engineering, HVAC, Refrigeration and Plumbing
- Basic knowledge of Telecoms, I.T. and Electronic equipment
- Ability to lift, climb and bend for prolonged periods
- Willingness to work flexible days, hours and shifts
- Clean Police Record
Email application and resume to [email protected] no later than August 22nd 2021.
Remuneration will be commensurate with qualifications and experience. Only suitable applications will be acknowledged.
