VACANCY NOTICE: Cocobay Resort Plant Operations Maintenance Supervisor

Cocobay Resort is a boutique hotel located on the island of Antigua. We are seeking highly motivated and energetic professionals to fill the following positions:

Plant Operations & Maintenance Supervisor

Successful applicant will be responsible for the supervision of Plant Operations & Supervision of Maintenance Team and should possess:

Minimum of 5 years’ supervisory experience in Hospitality or similar industry

Certified training in Electrical Engineering, Plumbing, Refrigeration and HVAC

Relevant experience in Property, Facilities and Equipment management

Proven ability to implement maintenance schedules and procedures

Working knowledge of basic telecoms and electronic systems

Ability to lift, climb and bend for prolonged periods

Willingness to work flexible days, hours and shifts

Clean Police Record and valid Driver’s License

Responsible for Maintenance, grounds and watersports areas including carpenters, painters and sub-contractors

Monitor inventory of materials and equipment on daily base, plans the preventative maintenance

Maintenance Technician

Applicants should possess:

Minimum of 3 years’ relevant experience in Hospitality or similar industry

Training in Electrical Engineering, HVAC, Refrigeration and Plumbing

Basic knowledge of Telecoms, I.T. and Electronic equipment

Ability to lift, climb and bend for prolonged periods

Willingness to work flexible days, hours and shifts

Clean Police Record

Email application and resume to [email protected] no later than August 22nd 2021.

Remuneration will be commensurate with qualifications and experience. Only suitable applications will be acknowledged.