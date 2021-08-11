VACANCY NOTICE: Cocobay Resort Plant Operations Maintenance Supervisor

CocoBay Resort - Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 at 6:00 AM
Cocobay Resort is a boutique hotel located on the island of Antigua. We are seeking highly motivated and energetic professionals to fill the following positions:

  • Plant Operations & Maintenance Supervisor

Successful applicant will be responsible for the supervision of Plant Operations & Supervision of Maintenance Team and should possess:

  • Minimum of 5 years’ supervisory experience in Hospitality or similar industry
  • Certified training in Electrical Engineering, Plumbing, Refrigeration and HVAC
  • Relevant experience in Property, Facilities and Equipment management
  • Proven ability to implement maintenance schedules and procedures
  • Working knowledge of basic telecoms and electronic systems
  • Ability to lift, climb and bend for prolonged periods
  • Willingness to work flexible days, hours and shifts
  • Clean Police Record and valid Driver’s License
  • Responsible for Maintenance, grounds and watersports areas including carpenters, painters and sub-contractors
  • Monitor inventory of materials and equipment on daily base, plans the preventative maintenance
  • Maintenance Technician

Applicants should possess:

  • Minimum of 3 years’ relevant experience in Hospitality or similar industry
  • Training in Electrical Engineering, HVAC, Refrigeration and Plumbing
  • Basic knowledge of Telecoms, I.T. and Electronic equipment
  • Ability to lift, climb and bend for prolonged periods
  • Willingness to work flexible days, hours and shifts
  • Clean Police Record

 

Email application and resume to [email protected] no later than August 22nd 2021.

Remuneration will be commensurate with qualifications and experience. Only suitable applications will be acknowledged.

