Vee’s Couture launches its first bridal collection ‘Serenity’

Last weekend, in a most exciting and unexpected way, Vee’s Couture launched its first Bridal Collection, ‘Serenity’. The collection was innovatively launched Friday January 28th at two of

Dominica’s leading supermarkets – Best Price and Fresh Market – amidst patrons shopping for their daily and weekend supplies.

The collection comprises 8 unique pieces designed by Ms. Avena Prince (Vee), the proprietor and designer at Vee’s Couture. While the pieces of the made-to-wear collection were showcased in the traditional white bridal colour, Ms. Prince indicated that certain designs can be made available in different colours as per a bride’s desire. When asked what inspired her to create her own collection, Vee stated that often brides come to her establishment desirous of wedding dresses that are not the ‘everyday look’. “Some people want everything about their wedding to be unique to them, and even something that can start a family tradition of being passed from mother to daughter one day. It helps to be able to show that client what that dress can look like,” she said. “Even though they might opt to have that design customized. It eases the mind of the bride-to-be to have a physical base to work with. So, although we cater to the bride looking for a traditional wedding dress, we want the ‘out of the box’ thinker to know we cater to her too.”

On the topic of the venue chosen for the launch, the 2019 ‘Creole Mélange’ Collection designer expressed, “The aim was to do something different. Something unexpected that no one would have thought of. It’s 2022, people are still scared to go out due to the COVID-19 pandemic and many are desirous of events that they can enjoy without the hassle and stress of added precautions. When we

approached the supermarket heads with the idea, they were intrigued and responded positively. They agreed that patrons could enjoy a unique shopping experience with a free fashion show.

Although, a few shoppers may have been a little perturbed, majority of the people present enjoyed the show congratulating the ‘brides’ and posing humorous questions at fellow shoppers and the supermarket staff.”

Fresh Market and Best Price patrons described the pieces as ‘beautiful’, ‘unique’ and ‘bold’ among other descriptions. While all pieces evoked a ‘wow’ from various shoppers, pieces that garnered much attention were the pant piece, as well as the Bridal Dwiyèt. To allow for persons at home to enjoy the event, it was carried live by Emonews and an edited version was uploaded to the Royal Globe Inc. YouTube channel ‘RGI Easy Sewings’. The collection can be seen on the company’s website www.royalglobeinc.com where pieces can be purchased, and appointments made to see the designer for this and other fashionable pieces one would be interested in.