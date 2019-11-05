VIDEO: CSME “What’s in it for me?” Public Town Hall in Barbados

A public town hall meeting was held in Barbados on November 4th entitled “CSME – What’s in it for me?” in advance of the conference of heads of government meeting scheduled in February next year also in Barbados. Below is a video of that town hall discussion.

The CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) is an arrangement among the CARICOM States for the creation of a single enlarged economic space through the removal of restrictions resulting in the free movement of goods, services, people, capital and technology.