(Video) Senior Dominica lawyer weighs in on Mehul Choksi matter

The ongoing court drama involving Mehul Choksi is now underway at the high court in Roseau. Our reporter on the scene was able to garner this comment from veteran Dominican lawyer, Darius Jones, in the video below:
Dominica should bill Antigua for Choki expense in Dominica. They dump their responsibility on Domimica. Or perhaps someone got paid under the table. That thing is fishy for me.
First off, this case like the man said Dominica is in uncharted territory where this case is concerned. How many times have we had to deal with Criminals from other countries getting citizenship from other countries coming to Dominica which does not have an extradition treaty with their original country and whose country DOES NOT recognize dual citizenship and who denied the criminal’s renunciation of his own citizenship for that of another country AFTER he has been caught.
Inidians actually have this “The Constitution of India does not allow dual citizenship, that is, holding Indian citizenship and citizenship of a foreign country simultaneously.” and the government of India have a right to refuse the renunciation. They did his
He applied after the fact that he was going to be jailed.
Darius having a sniff to see if he too can have a whiff.
A simple question was asked,but an answer was not given only if I still waiting to hear something different.
Did Darious finish law school.
This lawyer was evasive. He said nothing of consequence. DNO ,get one of your reporters to do an interview at length with a lawyer or a former magistrate or judge on this vexing issue at hand.
Truth be told, the parliamentary Opposition Leader does a much better job at journalism than all the other local journalists and media houses combined.
This stenographic approach to journalism does a grave disservice to the populace. Dominica is deviled with corrupt and unsavory activities in government and throughout the public service. There is a dire need for investigative journalism. Hut even the lawyer in the news clip seems too paralyzed with fear to articulate his take on the ongoing international saga.
The journalists and the PRESS need to grow a spine and be of some value to the nation’
DNO such an important case is taking place in Dominica and that’s the best you could do in terms of updating your followers? Dominica is such a mess now that all I can do is shake my head. Skerrit changed us from the Nature island of the Caribbean to the laughingstock island of the Caribbean
Important for who? The lawyers I guess. How does this case but bread on anyones table?
That’s a very simplistic way of looking at the matter. This has serious ramifications for the county. Dominica’s image is being further tarnished globally as the country is allegedly part and parcel of an abduction.
Dominica is spending huge sums of tax payers’ money for medical treatment, to provide 24 hour security, for food, for the local prostitution of Mr. Choksi and more. I guess your mind could not conceive these kinds of expenses.
Think before you comment. Trying to create a specific narrative to fit your narrow political agenda can make you look dim-witted.
And what did he say? But allu disparate to report. What did the man say? Alas alas .