Virtual Calypso Monarch finals date has been advanced to 1 day earlier

President of the Dominica Calypso Association (DCA), Davidson ‘Observer’ Victor, has announced that the finals of the first-ever virtual Calypso Monarch competition which was originally carded for Saturday, February 13, 2021, will now be held tomorrow, February 12.

Victor informed Dominica News Online (DNO), that the request for the change of date came from the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force, hence the association had no choice but to comply.

“From the beginning of the season we have been working closely with the police and the persons of the Ministry of Health, so we are just continuing on that same responsible path,” he stated. “We were advised of this by the police, and it was suggested by them that we use the Friday instead which will assist them in their logistics for the weekend; hence the reasons for the change.”.

Despite the many setbacks, he says the stage is set and the association has been working tirelessly, to provide entertainment through the calypso artform to the show’s fans.

He stressed that in previous years, the streaming aspect of the event was a side income for the DCA and their main revenue came from gate receipt, however, the table has turned drastically due to the pandemic.

Only 199 persons will be granted access to the Old Mill Cultural Center, which will include the band members, the Calypsonian along with two members of their team, judges, security, cleaners, bartenders, the media, band members, and DCA officials.

“So we only sold about 55-60 tickets. All the rest had to go to the complimentary to get the show going,” he told our team.

The president went on to call on people who are streaming the show for commercial use to desist from such activity and seek authorization by the association, before having this done.

Victor explained, “we are seeing flyers and advertisements where people are asking patrons to come to their establishment because they will be streaming it live and they are receiving sponsorship for that. So what we are saying is something that should be done in collaboration with the association. We are asking people to come to speak to us and we will make the necessary arrangements.”

He disclosed that these individuals’ fee to stream the show, would differ from someone who is watching the show from the comfort of their home.

“We don’t want to get into getting into a tug of war with anybody because it still an opportunity that they are trying to create for people who may not be able to stream the show, to come and see it and as the end of the day what we want is for as many people as possible to be able to enjoy the calypso but we are asking that it is done correctly.”

Fifteen calypsonians will vie for the virtual monarch crown which will include Jay Dee (the reigning king), nine-time winner King Dice, government minister Karessah, Dominica’s first female Monarch Tasha P, calypso veterans Bobb, Hunter, and Observer.

The others in the final fifteen who will perform in the one-round competition, include female calypsonians AbiYah and Nachelle, seasoned crusaders De Oracle, Checker, Trinity, Checko, Lugarz, and the popular, current reigning Road March King, Sour Sour.

The reserves are Lady S and Triumph.

The show which will commence at 8:30 PM can be viewed on the usual online platform, ComeseeTv, KairFM.com, Dbcradio.net, and Flow Evo for US$20.00. At present plans are being made to also get the show streamed on Digiplay.