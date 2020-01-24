VOSH eye clinic celebrates 27 years of free eye care service in Dominica

The Volunteer Optometric Services to Humanity or (VOSH) eye clinic Michigan Team is celebrating 27 years of free eye care service in Dominica.

VOSH eye care coordinator, Luana Laurent said the overall mission was a huge success.

During an interview with Dominica News Online, Laurent said the mission provided services between Monday to Thursday this week and about one thousand- seven hundred patients were screened.

“We understand the importance of this mission because we know sight is very critical and we even discover over the years a lot of young people would have non communicable diseases when they get screened at the clinics,” she stated

The VOSH mission in Dominica is made possible through the Ministry of Health and the Dominica Rotary Club.

Laurent, who is also the Treasurer of the Rotary Club of Dominica said on Monday eye checkups were done in Marigot and at the Castle Bruce Health Center on Tuesday.

She added that for the first time, the mission did two Roseau eye clinics on Wednesday and Thursday at the Goodwill Parish Hall.

She said on Wednesday patients from Mahaut, Massacre, Pointe Michel, Soufriere and Scotts Head were screened and persons from Roseau and environs were checked on Thursday.

His Excellency, Charles Savarin did a walk-through of the clinic on the last day and expressed the importance of having this program in Dominica ever year.

Residents also received glasses, refilling of their prescriptions and referrals for surgery and although the eye care was free, patients who received glasses were asked to make a contribution of $EC 20.

This year, team leader of the VOSH eye Clinic, Dr. Daniel Wrubel was recognized for his 25 years of service in this program.