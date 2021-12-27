Vote for secret bay in travel + leisure’s world’s best award 2022

Our team at Secret Bay is eternally grateful for the outpouring of love and support from our guests and friends that has garnered the attention from top travel publications and earned Secret Bay coveted recognition of #10 Resort Hotel in the Caribbean, Bermuda and the Bahamas in Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards for 2021.

And now, we have the opportunity to top Travel + Leisure’s rankings once again — but we need your help. Our team would be eternally grateful for your vote in the 2022 World’s Best Awards and, in doing so, you will be entered to win a dream trip for two worth $15,000.

Thank you for your continued support, we can’t wait to welcome you to Secret Bay very soon for the Caribbean escape you deserve.

Click link below to vote

VOTE NOW