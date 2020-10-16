Watch Live on DNO launch of Felix Henderson’s autobiography from 5:30pm today

DNO to bring live coverage of launching of Felix Henderson’s autobiographical book. Coverage is expected to begin from 5:30pm.
Among the expected speakers will be Prime Minister the Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit, Dr. Irvin Andre and media veteran Tim Durand.
