“…we do not have an issue where gender equality is concerned” – BPW on Dominica

Dominica News Online - Thursday, January 16th, 2020 at 1:44 PM
President of the Business and Professional Women Dominica Rhoda St. John
Dominica does not have an issue with equality as it concerns gender.

This was according to President of the Business and Professional Women Rhoda St. John who was addressing a Meet & Greet ceremony held at the Prevo Cinemall on Thursday.

“We are at the forefront of gender equality in Dominica and we are happy about that,” St John said.

She continued, “We have women who are at the highest level in our society, we have women who hold the position of CEO’s or Directors, we have women who are business owners, we have women who are in Parliament, who are in government.”

She indicated that Dominica is unique when it comes to gender equality, “and we should be proud that we are actually leading the way in gender equality.”

“We should be proud to say that we do not have an issue where gender equality is concerned,” St John stated.

She went on to say that women are capable of performing the same jobs men are capable of.

“I know many women who drive tractors, operate backhoe, who climbs the electrical poles and do the same job as a man,” she explained.

Meantime, St John said there needs to be a platform where women can use the voice that they have been given and to be able to use their leadership skills.

“We have a lot of women in different sectors in society and it is time that we gave them a platform where they can develop their skills, develop their abilities, show off the qualities that they have,” she indicated.

