WEATHER (6:00 AM, October 4): Tropical wave, ‘with low chance of development’ approaching

An upper level trough is expected to produce occasional cloudiness, scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms, across parts of the island chain including Dominica, during the next 24 hours. A trough system is expected to produce a further increase in showers and possible thunderstorm activity from Monday into Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave located in the Central Tropical Atlantic is expected to begin affecting the area on Wednesday. This wave presently has a low chance of development.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with wave heights down to 7.0ft. Small craft operators and sea-bathers, particularly along the eastern coast, should continue to exercise some caution.