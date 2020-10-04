WEATHER (6:00 AM, October 4): Tropical wave, ‘with low chance of development’ approaching

Dominica Meteorological Office - Sunday, October 4th, 2020 at 12:00 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

An upper level trough is expected to produce occasional cloudiness, scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms, across parts of the island chain including Dominica, during the next 24 hours. A trough system is expected to produce a further increase in showers and possible thunderstorm activity from Monday into Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave located in the Central Tropical Atlantic is expected to begin affecting the area on Wednesday. This wave presently has a low chance of development.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with wave heights down to 7.0ft. Small craft operators and sea-bathers, particularly along the eastern coast, should continue to exercise some caution.

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

1 Comment

  1. Scotts Head Residents
    October 4, 2020

    This is absurd and inhuman, ever since the passing of Hurricane Maria, we the people of Scotts Head has been living in subhuman conditions, due to the lack of RUNNING WATER. Mr. PM & Ms. Charles water is one of the most basic human needs, yet through no fault of ours we are being victimize. We the people of Scotts Head demand immediate relief.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available