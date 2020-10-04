WEATHER (6:00 AM, October 4): Tropical wave, ‘with low chance of development’ approaching

An upper level trough is expected to produce occasional cloudiness, scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms, across parts of the island chain including Dominica, during the next 24 hours. A trough system is expected to produce a further increase in showers and possible thunderstorm activity from Monday into Tuesday.
Meanwhile, a tropical wave located in the Central Tropical Atlantic is expected to begin affecting the area on Wednesday. This wave presently has a low chance of development.
Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with wave heights down to 7.0ft. Small craft operators and sea-bathers, particularly along the eastern coast, should continue to exercise some caution.
1 Comment
This is absurd and inhuman, ever since the passing of Hurricane Maria, we the people of Scotts Head has been living in subhuman conditions, due to the lack of RUNNING WATER. Mr. PM & Ms. Charles water is one of the most basic human needs, yet through no fault of ours we are being victimize. We the people of Scotts Head demand immediate relief.