WEATHER (12pm 30th September): Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Dominica until 6:00 PM

The Meteorological Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Dominica effective immediately until 6pm this evening.
A Flood Warning means that flooding is already occurring or will occur during the warning period.
Unstable conditions due to an approaching tropical wave is expected to generate cloudy to overcast conditions with pockets of moderate to heavy shower, thunderstorm activity and gusty winds across Dominica during this afternoon.
As a result, flash flooding can be expected.
People in areas that are prone to flooding, landslide and falling rocks should be vigilant and take all precautionary measures to protect life and property.
EXPECTED IMPACTS FOR DOMINICA
Shallow rivers, streams, gutters and ravines may temporarily overflow their banks and flood surrounding areas.
Loose objects can become missiles in gusty winds
Landslides due to intense rainfall as well as rock falls from overhanging cliffs
Seas will become unsafe for sea bathers and small craft operators in areas of gusty winds
The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the situation and the Flood Warning may be extended, downgraded or discontinued as necessary.
