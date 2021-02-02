Weather Forecast Monday 1st February 2021

Dominica Meteorological Office - Monday, February 1st, 2021 at 9:13 PM
Forecast

Valid from: 6:00 PM on Monday, February 1, 2021

Synopsis: A high pressure system is the dominant feature

Forecast for Tonight:

Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy, slightly hazy and windy with a few, brief showers

Forecast for Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy and windy with a few early morning and late afternoon showers

Wind: East to East south easterly @ 20 to 45 km/h with higher gusts

Sea Conditions: Moderate to rough in open water

Waves: 2.5 to 3.5 meters or 8.0 to 12.0 feet.

Warning/Advisory: A Small Craft Warning and a High Surf Warning are in effect for above normal seas

Sunrise: 6:34 AM

Sunset: 6:03 PM

Low Tide: 12:02 PM

High Tide: 6:07 AM and 6:13 PM

Weather Outlook for Dominica and the Lesser Antilles

Valid from: 6:00 PM on Monday, February 1, 2021

The Atlantic high-pressure system is expected to be dominant across the area during the next 24 to 36 hours producing strong surface winds. Low level clouds moving with the wind flow are expected to result in a few showers, during the period.

From overnight Wednesday and into Thursday, unstable atmospheric conditions are expected to generate an increase in shower activity across Dominica.

Moderate to rough seas are anticipated during the next 24 to 48 hours, with northerly swells of up to 12.0ft expected to continue affecting the island coastlines into tomorrow.

A Small Craft Warning and a High Surf Warning are in effect. All sea users and people living near or traversing coastal areas should remain vigilant and exercise extreme caution. Sea-bathers should stay out of the water.

A Small Craft Warning means that winds-speeds of 25kts /46km/h or higher and/or seas of 3m/ 10ft or greater are forecast to affect the marine area.

A High Surf Warning is issued when dangerous breaking wave action poses a threat to life and property within the surf zone.

