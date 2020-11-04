WEATHER: Occasional Cloudiness with brief showers, more activity expected on the east coast

Valid from: 6:00 AM on Wednesday, November 4, 2020

A high pressure system is expected to remain dominant across the area during today. Occasional cloudiness with a few brief showers can be expected across parts of the island during the period. By tonight into Thursday, weak unstable conditions are expected to affect the area.

Moderate sea conditions are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 8.0ft. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for above normal seas. Small craft operators and sea bathers, particularly the east coast, are advised to exercise caution.

Meanwhile, a wet spell is projected for Dominica as of next week. Residents are advised to be vigilant and to monitor for updates from the Dominica Meteorological Service.

http://weather.gov.dm

http://weather.gov.dm/forecast/extended-forecast

For more information call: 4491752 or 6114490

Please note that a greater degree of cloudiness, more frequent rainfall and higher rainfall amounts are normally experienced across the east coast and interior of Dominica.