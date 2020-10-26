WEATHER: Scattered showers and possible thunderstorm activity expected

Valid from: 6:00 AM on Monday, October 26, 2020

Unstable conditions due to the presence of a trough system and the passage of a tropical wave are expected to generate scattered showers and possible thunderstorm activity across the island chain during the next 24 to 36 hours.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks should exercise caution.

Moderate sea conditions are expected during the next 24 hours with waves up to 8.0ft. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for above normal seas. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Zeta may become a hurricane today near the Yucatan Peninsula. This system poses no direct threat to Dominica.