WEATHER: Trough system affecting the area

Forecast Valid from: 6:00 PM on Monday, October 5, 2020

Synopsis: A trough system is affecting the area

A trough system is expected to produce an increase in cloudiness, scattered showers which could be heavy at times and possible thunderstorm activity, across most of the Lesser Antilles including Dominica, during the next 24 hours.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks should exercise caution during the next 24 hours as a flood watch or warning may become necessary during the period.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave located in the Tropical Atlantic is expected to begin affecting the area late Wednesday into Thursday.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with wave heights near 7.0ft.

Tropical depression number 26 developed into Tropical Storm Delta near Jamaica earlier today and is expected to become a hurricane. This system poses no threat to Dominica.