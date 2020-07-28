WEATHER UPDATE (5:00 PM July 28): Tropical storm warning is in effect for Dominica

A tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Dominica.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours, in this case within 12 to 18 hours.

At 5:00p.m the center of Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine was located near latitude 14.4 North, longitude 55.9 West or about 367 miles east southeast of Dominica.

The disturbance is moving quickly toward the west north west near 23 mph (37 km/h).

On the forecast track, the center of the system is expected to pass about 75 miles north-east of Dominica tomorrow morning while moving across the Leeward Islands.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts.

Some strengthening is expected during the next 48 hours and the system could become a tropical storm tonight or on Wednesday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 230 miles (370 km) primarily to the northeast of the center.

Possible tropical storm conditions are expected to affect Dominica with periods of moderate to heavy showers, thunderstorms and winds gusting to storm force, from later tonight into tomorrow.

Projected rainfall amount is between 2 to 4 inches (50 to 100mm) with higher amounts in elevated areas.

Flash flooding and landslides are therefore expected and a flood watch is now in effect and maybe upgraded to a flood warning by early tomorrow.

Persons in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to remain extremely vigilant and to exercise caution as life threatening flash flooding is possible.

Marine conditions are expected to deteriorate from tonight into Wednesday, with waves up to 12.0ft. Small-craft operators should secure vessels by this evening and remain in port.

People living near the coast are advised to be vigilant. Sea-bathers should stay out of the water. A Small Craft Warning and High Surf Advisory will be issued from this evening at 6pm to Thursday 30th at 6pm.

Expected Impacts:

-Flash flooding of rivers, ravines and streams and settlements and roads near to or along their banks

-Flooding of low-lying bridges

-Landslides and rock falls from overhanging cliffs

-Dangerous sea conditions for sea-bathers and mariners

-Coastal flooding in low-lying areas

-Loose objects become missiles in gusty winds

Take all precautionary measures to protect life and property throughout this evening and into early Friday.

The next Bulletin will be issued by the Meteorological Service at 8 p.m.