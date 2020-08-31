WEATHER UPDATE: (6:00 AM, August 31) Scattered showers with chance of isolated thunderstorms

Small craft operators and sea bathers on the east coast should exercise caution

Sunrise: 5:53 AM

Sunset: 6:19 PM

Low Tide: 9:52 AM and 9:10 PM

High Tide: 2:55 AM and 4:00 PM

Weather Outlook for Dominica and the Lesser Antilles

Valid from: 6:00 AM on Monday, August 31, 2020

Lingering moisture from a tropical wave together with the presence of a trough system is expected to generate scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms across parts of the island during today. A reduction in wind speed will also be evident.

By late afternoon into tonight, another tropical wave is expected to approach the area. People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to remain vigilant and to exercise caution.

A moist and unstable atmosphere is expected to linger into Tuesday.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking to 7.0ft. Small craft operators and sea bathers on the east coast should exercise caution.